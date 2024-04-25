Audio Technology Consultant
Telescope Services har som konsultbolag sedan början av 2000-talet anställt och flyttat ingenjörer och specialister från hela världen till Sverige. Idag har vi circa 150 stycken utländska ingenjörer på konsultuppdrag hos flertalet av våra olika klienter. Vårt huvudkontor är placerat i Lund, men vi har rekryteringskontor i över 10 olika länder.
Job Description:
We are seeking an experienced and driven Audio Technology Consultant. The role involves handling critical activities related to audio technology and quality, ranging from evaluating existing systems to conducting tests and specifying new technologies and solutions. The Consultant will manage Audio related topics and collaborate closely with internal departments and suppliers to achieve desired outcomes.
Key Tasks for the Audio team you will belong to:
1. Microphones
• Collaborate with suppliers on audio and installation requirements.
• Plan and execute tuning activities
2. Audio Framework:
• Conduct design reviews and evaluations of filters, filter types, and phase settings.
• Assess the need for third-party modules and evaluate them.
• Map signal flow and test points for audio systems.
• Establish verification methods and review specifications of tools.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams for seamless integration.
3. ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) and RNC (Road Noise Cancellation):
• Conduct Proof of Concept (PoC) for ANC and RNC technologies.
• Evaluate measurements, prototypes, and software algorithms.
• Procure necessary resources, including trucks, prototypes, and measurement equipment.
4. Audio Testing and Codecs:
• Develop models for electrical audio testing, in addition to acoustic testing in the cabin.
• Automate testing procedures on PC, evaluating signal flow and delay.
• Decide on appropriate audio codecs and handle new listening positions in channel-based and logical contexts.
5. Sound Improvement Modules
• Identify and assess integrated modules delivered by the tier 1, their costs, and use cases. Specify requirements for missing modules and ensure compatibility with listening positions.
• Evaluate and measure speakers, adapting them to new cabins and existing setups.
Good to Have:
• Proven experience in audio technology, including ANC, RNC, audio testing, codecs, and tuning.
• Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Acoustics, or a related field; Master's degree preferred.
• Proficiency in using relevant software tools and equipment for audio evaluation and measurement.
• Excellent communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and suppliers.
• Ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.
• Prior experience in the automotive industry is a plus.
Personality:
• Driven, curious and able to manage several different tasks, but with a clear desire to deliver
• You are a team player and with that great at communicating with team members and stakeholders.
• Genuinely interested in great sound and audio development. Så ansöker du
