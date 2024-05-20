Audio Software Engineer
Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Göteborg Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Göteborg
2024-05-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB i Göteborg
Audio Software Engineer
Help shape the future of mobility.
Aptiv's Tech Center in Gothenburg is home to almost 300 employees representing more than 15 nationalities. Our office is always bustling with activity and optimism, partly owing to the fact that we are conveniently located next to the city's biggest holiday attraction, the historic Liseberg amusement park.
At the Gothenburg Technical Center, we take small steps forward each day to continuously improve our quality, our tools, our processes and ourselves. We pioneered the use of Agile methodologies, open-source software, and modern-day DevOps within Aptiv, and we're always on the lookout for the next big thing.
Want to join us?
Your Role
Plan the Software design, implementation and verification activities within the Audio domain according Software Development Plan (SDP), Project Plan or PI plan. Coordinate plan with stakeholders.
Elicit and retrieve, review, negotiate, document and approve Software requirements for the Audio domain.
Define Software Design and detailed Design for the Audio domain. Negotiate design with Software Architect and Software design stakeholders
Initiate analysis and review of Software design (e.g. Peer review or Static Code Analyses)
Perform design analyses (e.g. D-FMEA, peer review, safety analysis) and review when assigned as review stakeholder.
Define Software Verification Strategy and Methods (e.g. Unit tests, integration test) for the Audio domain.
Ensure that Software verification is performed (e.g. software verification within assigned responsibility and for additionally assigned verification (e.g. Verification on corrected errors within function/ domain).
Ensure traceability of requirement, design and verification work products for owned function/ domain according project procedures.
Execute configuration, change and error management according project procedures. Initiate changes to design and errors reports when appropriate.
Escalate to System Lead, Technical Manager or project manager when not able to meet agreed plans.
Your Background
Masters of Science Electrical Engineering / Computer Engineering / Infotainment Engineering / Systems Control and Mechatronics Engineering or similar education level
8 years of relevant experience
2 years of Audio experience
Software engineering knowledge
Experience in working with multiplex/distributed systems
Functional safety/ISO 26262 experience or experience from safety critical systems development when assigned to ASIL classified function/domain
Why join us?
You can grow at Aptiv. Aptiv provides an inclusive work environment where all individuals can grow and develop, regardless of gender, ethnicity or beliefs.
You can have an impact. Safety is a core Aptiv value; we want a safer world for us and our children, one with: Zero fatalities, Zero injuries, Zero accidents.
You have support. We ensure you have the resources and support you need to take care of your family and your physical and mental health with a competitive health insurance package.
Your Benefits at Aptiv:
Competitive compensation package.
Learning, professional growth and development in a world-recognized international environment.
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications.
Recognition for innovation and excellence.
Opportunities to give back to the community.
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world.
Breakfast and fruit at the Molndalsvagen office served 3 days a week.
Opportunities to give back to the community.
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world.
Apply today, and together let's change tomorrow! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 556541-7770)
Mölndalsvägen 36 (visa karta
)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8691560