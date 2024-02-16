Audio Programmer
2024-02-16
Avalanche Studios Group is hiring an Audio Programmer for our central technology organization in Stockholm. Central Tech is our core technology team and we innovate in areas that push the boundaries for what open-world sandbox gaming means as well as improve, optimize and support our existing core technology. As an Audio Programmer, you will get the opportunity to continue developing and contributing with new innovations to our already ambitious audio technology.
Sounds like fun to you? Do you feel you have the skills for this? Then we would love to hear from you!
The Position
As an Audio Programmer, you will be responsible for designing, developing, optimizing and maintaining the audio code in our Apex engine. This will involve using our in-house sound development tools as well as a middleware API and our C++ game engine code. You will work closely with the runtime programmers, game teams and sound designers to raise the bar for our great open-world games and you will be instrumental in our efforts to innovate within the area of sound in an open world. A lot of potential to make organic setups and freedom to drive your work forward.
Responsibilities
• Support and contribute to proactive planning for the direction of audio in the Apex engine to raise the overall quality and performance of our games
• Maintain and improve the integration of Wwise in the Apex engine
• Continue to innovate, optimize and maintain the acoustics part of audio tech
• Maintain and find areas for improvements of how we work with audio in our open-world engine.
• Continue to innovate, optimize and maintain the integration of audio with physics and Havok in particular.
Required Qualifications
• Proficient level of C/C++
• Experience in sound and/or game system development
• A strong passion for sound and games
Desired Qualifications
• Prior experience as a sound programmer on at least one shipped title on current-gen consoles
• Experience working with Wwise/FMOD or other sound middleware
• Experience working with acoustics and spatial audio in other engines
• Experience working with in-house engines
• Experience working with DSP programming for Wwise in particular
• Integration of audio with physics and Havok in particular
Python scripting
