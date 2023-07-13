Audio Lead
Arrowhead Game Studios AB / Ljus- och ljudjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ljus- och ljudjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-13
About the job
Arrowhead is searching for an Audio Lead to take on leadership of the Audio Team at Arrowhead. We are currently working on a AAA, 3rd-person shooter: Helldivers 2 which will be available later this year on PS5 and PC! Check out our trailer here (https://youtu.be/RDhaY8T9fyw)
and read our blog (https://www.arrowheadgamestudios.com/2023/05/helldivers-2-coming-in-2023/)
for more about our project.
Each team member at Arrowhead has an important influence on their workflows and daily operations. We strive to involve everyone in the decision-making process as much as possible. We are a growing studio with plenty of potential and growth opportunities for the right person.
Your main responsibilities will be
• Lead the audio team, working on our upcoming title 'Helldivers 2';
• Maintain and contribute to the high level of quality for our game;
• Contribute to sound design work;
• Be a key stakeholder in VO pipelines;
• Collaborate with stakeholders and game direction;
• Manage our outsourcing needs and resources for the audio team;
• Advise on best practices and establish new workflows when necessary;
• Provide hands-on guidance for team members.
More about you
You have experience in managing audio teams and delivering high-quality audio design in AAA games.
We're looking for:
• 5 or more years of experience in game development;
• Previous experience in leading audio teams and delivering high quality audio (preferably in action-oriented games);
• Strong technical skills, a good understanding of how games are developed and how audio in games work (including middleware such as Wwise);
• A honed sense for sound and audio design, with a passion for discovering new ways to advance audio in games and thinking outside the box to improve audio quality;
• Experience with cost-benefit analysis and ability to make pragmatic decisions to balance the needs of the game with the resources available;
• Humble and pragmatic in their craft, willing to learn from others and open to constructive feedback;
• Familiar with mentoring and coaching game developers;
• Great English communication skills, both verbal and written.
Practical information
The position is permanent and full-time, initially with a Swedish standard 6 month probation employment. Arrowhead Game Studios operates from the office in Stockholm and as a leader with the studio you should be prepared to spend some amount of time on site.
If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you. We ask that your application always include relevant work samples or a link to your portfolio.
In your application, please focus on why your skills and experiences would be great for this role and why you would like to join Arrowhead Game Studios. We interview candidates continuously and hire when we find a good fit, so it is recommended you apply as soon as possible.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arrowhead Game Studios AB
(org.nr 556779-6544), http://arrowheadgamestudios.com/ Arbetsplats
Arrowhead Game Studios Kontakt
Sebastian Marcus sebastian.marcus@arrowheadgs.com +46 722 33 68 70 Jobbnummer
7963642