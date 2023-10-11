Audio Designer
2023-10-11
Who are Designers at Liquid Swords
The Design group at Liquid Swords is a creative dream team. Composed of level, gameplay, audio, narrative and technical designers, this design collective has a long list of AAA titles under its belt. Each member serves as architect and champion of the experience, working to harmonize the game experience with visual and narrative design, and orchestrating a player experience that is equal parts challenge and reward.
How Audio Designers fit into the bigger picture
To realize the vision, you will advocate audio. Through collaboration with a team of experienced artists, designers, and engineers, you will serve as co-author of the audio design. You will share the responsibility for selecting and developing technical solutions. And as an adept audio designer, you will craft content that shapes immersive, meaningful soundscapes.
Is this you?
You are a seasoned Audio Designer and developer, with an ear for immersive story-telling and an affinity for building rich, layered, and contextual game audio
As a proficient developer, you have multiple AAA titles in your quiver. Your game audio accomplishments demonstrate a strong comprehension of Wwise, or similar middleware, and show the scripting and programming expertise required to deliver audio perfection
You have a tenacity for delivering unrivaled sound designs. You are known to develop innovative solutions which leverage a comprehensive knowledge of field recording tools, gear, microphones, and techniques
You flourish when you're part of a high-performing team, in an honest and creative environment
You strive to evolve within your craft and possess an overwhelming drive to create a world-class audio experience
Founded in 2020, Liquid Swords was established to be purposefully raw and dismantle the silos of game development so that we empower our people to achieve amazing results.
We are cultivating a culture and offering an environment that truly nurtures creativity. Liquid Swords share a common understanding - original ideas inspire great games, and great games are built by remarkable teams. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559275-6240), https://www.liquidswords.com/ Arbetsplats
Liquid Swords Jobbnummer
8183806