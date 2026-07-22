Atomation Software Engineer to Rebl Industries
Mpya Sci & Tech AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mpya Sci & Tech AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Rebl Industries builds robotic workmates that companies subscribe to instead of buying. Our robots deploy in weeks, learn continuously and take over repetitive, heavy and precision-demanding tasks. With a unique Robot-as-a-Service model, we make automation flexible, scalable and accessible for businesses that want results without the traditional complexity and investment costs of automation projects. We're a fast-growing, ambitious scale-up working at the intersection of robotics, AI, software and real-world production. Read more about us at www.rebl.industries
Are you an automation engineer who loves robotics, enjoys building new solutions, and wants to shape the next generation of AI-powered automation?
Join the team shaping the future of industrial automation
At Rebl Industries, we build robotic workmates that companies subscribe to instead of buying. Our robots are deployed within weeks, improve continuously and take over repetitive, heavy, and precision-demanding tasks. Through our Robot-as-a-Service model, we make automation more flexible, scalable, and accessible for companies looking to modernize without the traditional complexity or high upfront investment.
We're a fast-growing scale-up operating at the intersection of robotics, AI, software, and industrial production. Having recently expanded our automation sofware team, we are now looking for additional engineers who want to help develop, improve, and scale our technology platform.
What you will do
As an Automation Software Engineer at Rebl, you will play a central role in developing and refining the automation systems behind our robotic solutions. You will work with system architecture, control logic, robot behavior and performance optimization to create scalable and intelligent automation for industrial environments.
Your focus will be on development designing new solutions, improving existing systems, and building robust automation platforms that can be deployed across multiple customer sites. You will work closely with software, AI, electrical and mechanical engineers throughout the entire product lifecycle, from early concepts and prototyping to deployment and continuous product evolution.
You will contribute to how our robots think, move, adapt, and perform in increasingly complex production environments.
What we're looking for
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Automation, Mechatronics, Robotics, Computer Science, or a related technical field
At least 5 years of professional experience in automation, mechatronics, robotics, or similar engineering roles
Strong experience in developing and designing automation systems for industrial applications
PLC programming skills (preferably Siemens TIA Portal)
Experience integrating sensors, actuators, and mechatronic systems into advanced automation solutions
Proficiency in Python for automation development, system integration, or data communication
Familiarity with CAD and simulation tools for system design and development
Experience troubleshooting, testing, and optimizing complex automation systems
Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to drive technical development independently
Fluency in English
Your mindset
You are curious, analytical, and passionate about building technology that solves real industrial challenges. You enjoy developing new solutions, experimenting, and continuously improving how systems perform.
You thrive in an environment where innovation, speed, and collaboration are part of everyday work. You are comfortable moving between ideas and implementation and enjoy working cross-functionally to create automation solutions that make a real difference at scale, in production, and over time.
Why Rebl Industries
At Rebl Industries, you become part of a highly skilled and ambitious team where your contribution has immediate impact. You will help shape the future of robotic automation through real deployments, real customers, and real industrial challenges.
As we scale into new markets and new applications, your ideas and expertise will help define both our product and our future.
Apply nowIn this recruitment process, Rebl Industries collaborates with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor Rebecca Reuterberg at +46 70 791 57 05 or rebecca.reuterberg@mpyascitech.com
.
We review applications on an ongoing basis, so don't hesitate to apply via www.mpyascitech.com,
as the position may be filled before the final application date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mpya Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559210-7204)
Drottninggatan 5 (visa karta
)
411 14 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Rebl Industries Kontakt
Rekryterare
Rebecca Reuterberg rebecca.reuterberg@mpyascitech.com +46 72 366 49 44 Jobbnummer
10009559