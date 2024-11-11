AstraZeneca offering Students year-long, Paid, work placements
KellyOCG Sweden AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos KellyOCG Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
AstraZeneca is offering year-long, monthly salaried student work placement opportunities in Pharma R&D, Bioscience and Data Science & AI. (1 års betald praktikplats)
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical business and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. AstraZeneca has long been an advocate of student work placement training and considers it our responsibility to help promising scientists grow into the researchers of the future.
12-Month Student Work Placement Opportunities with AstraZeneca
Don't miss the opportunity to explore your interests, gain work experience and build a professional network. To support you in this journey, AstraZeneca Sweden has partnered with consultancy KellyOCG, who aside from helping with the Work Placements also manages the summer jobs and consultant contracts giving you even better opportunities for continued futured possibilities!
The Work Placement Opportunities
Commencing September 2025, you will be provided with the opportunity to undertake a 12-month placement in Gothenburg that will introduce you to the world of innovative drug discovery pushing the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines.
We offer Work placements in these areas:
Biopharmaceuticals R/D
Translational Genomics
Assays & Profiling
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) / Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF)
Chemistry
Early Chemical Development
Advanced Drug Delivery
Early Product Development & Manufacturing (EPDM)
Data Science and AI
Molecular AI
Data Science & Advanced Analytics
Centre for AI
Early Respirator & Immunology-In Vivo
Image Analysis and Platform
Protein Structure & Biophysics
As well as developing the skills, knowledge and network that will set you up for success, you will be among curious, passionate and open-minded people eager to learn, follow the science, helping you grow as professionals in a truly collaborative and global team.
Explore our open opportunities to unlock your potential at AstraZeneca!
Applications are now open until January 2025, with interviews to take place in March 2025. Start date 1st September 2025. Applications must be submitted in English.
This internship is a collaboration between AstraZeneca and Kelly Services. The employment relationship is with Kelly Services partner, Poolia AB.
Here you will find the different Work Placements and how to apply to them: https://toptalents.com/AstrazenecaSe-Earlytalent/search Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KellyOCG Sweden AB
(org.nr 559407-1622) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca / KellyOCG Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9005753