Assortment Controller at Afound
2022-12-23
Company Description
JOIN AFOUND
Afound is a marketplace for deals, while offering new ways to shop more sustainably. With the mission to give fashion new life, we make it easy to discover existing collections from past and present seasons, always at a reduced price. The digital marketplace (afound.com) was launched in June 2018. Today, Afound operates on seven markets offering great deals to hundreds of thousands of customers. Afound is an independent brand within the H&M Group.
Job Description
We are looking for
As an Assortment Controller at Afound you will be part of a fast-moving start-up within the H&M Group that is expanding rapidly into new markets. We seek entrepreneurs, self-starters and people who like to make things happen. You are a strong team player who is open minded and solution oriented.
Overall role
Your overall responsibility is to support the Afound assortment team in building a commercial and profitable assortment over time.
Responsibilities
Drive assortment planning, budgeting and forecasting within the marketplace sales model.
Development and monitoring of guiding KPI's and processes for the business
Analysis and forecasting of stock sell through and profitability
Work in close collaboration with the Afound assortment team supporting with running analysis and suggestions of actions.
Participate in the commercial planning process.
Secure the sell through of the stock to maximize profitability by continuously monitoring the discount levels and propose adjustments.
Support the assortment team with reducing return rates based on data insights
Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we see that you have a controlling background from the fashion industry and is comfortable working independently combining different data sources. You have an entrepreneurial mind-set, and are taking own initiatives, as we are a flat organization with a straightforward, open-minded culture and short decision paths.
Further, we see that you have:
Degree in Business or Engineering
Preferable have 2-3 years of experience working with controlling or analysis.
Strong analytical skills and the ability to turn your analysis into actions that you can implement in your teams
Driven and result oriented personality, with a genuine interest in retail
Strong communication skills in English, verbal and written.
Like working in a fast-paced environment and embrace change.
Great skills in MS Office, especially in Excel
Experience with SQL analysis and Power BI is meriting
Additional information
We offer
Each Afounder at our company is an essential part of the team. We offer you a strong company culture and an open environment.
Being part of building something new requires ability to take independent actions, but it also includes a unique possibility to impact and influence the brand. At Afound we are one team with the same goals and opportunities. We explore our new position in the retail landscape and embrace continuous development and improvement.
Take the chance to give your career a new life out of the ordinary!
About the recruitment process
This is a full-time assignment which is starting as soon as possible and will be based in Stockholm. You will report to the Brand controller/CFO. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send you application (CV in English) latest by 2nd January 2023.
At H&M Group we strive to have a fair and inclusive recruitment process. This is why we kindly ask you to not attach Cover Letter in your application as this could cause unintentional subjective assessment. Thank you!
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age
We look forward to hearing from you!
