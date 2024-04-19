Associate Vice President of Delivery
2024-04-19
Requirements:
At least 15 years of experience in Software Development
At least 10 years of experience in Project Management
At least 5 years of experience in Program Management
Solid experience in IT Service or Consulting
Experience working with distributed teams
Proven track of managing teams of 200+ engineers on several accounts in parallel or complex programs
Experience in driving large-scale customer engagements from pre-sales to solid execution
Good grasp of modern SDLC methodologies and management principles/techniques
Proven experience in establishing/tailoring project process
Good understanding of Different Commercial Models, Budgeting
Experience in budgets and crisis management
Good planning and organizational skills
Experience in designing, tailoring, and reviewing KPIs for subordinates
Strong interpersonal skills and ability to build good relationships with the team and the customer
Experience in working with local and foreign customers in the IT industry
Experience in mentoring senior engineering managers and directors
Having a solid understanding of motivational principles and what drives people toward results
Capability to recognize weak points, risks, and dependencies; ability to address them
Fulfilling commitments and willingness to show initiative
Strong charisma and energy to build the team and, drive it to success, be a role model.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and client relationship management skills
Advanced level of English (both verbal and written)
Job Responsibilities:
Associate Vice President (AVP) of Delivery will drive GL Automotive delivery in the Nordic region. They will support the day-to-day planning and execution of a large-scale software development program consisting of many accounts.
Also, they will be responsible and working with the distributed management team. This position will include driving customer engagement, engineering execution, technical leadership, schedule and resource planning, project documentation, communication, management reporting and the following responsibilities:
Manage and develop engagement with existing and new customers
Lead a division with 200+ engineers working on the multiple accounts
Communicate with numerous senior stakeholders on client-side
Grow existing accounts and acquire new ones
