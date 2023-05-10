Associate/Vice President in FIG Origination within Debt Capital Markets
2023-05-10
Are you passionate about driving the Dept Capital Markets (DCM) business forward?
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Focus on DCM bond origination for Financial Institutions (FIG) where you will be client facing and driving the business forward
• In addition, working with the FIG team includes:
• Coordinate with other FIG team members and other parts of Swedbank including Syndicate, Sales, Trading, Research and Client Coverage
• In preparation for client meetings, working with FIG Analysts/Associates and Syndicate, with a meticulous approach
• You will be using excel sheets/databases linked to Bloomberg with market information
• You should be able to filter information for what is important as well as contribute with your own thoughts
What is needed in this role:
• University degree or equivalent
• 3+ years of DCM experience or similar
• A high proficient knowledge of Power-Point, Excel, English language is mandatory along with excellent written and verbal skills. The Swedish language is a plus
• Bloomberg knowledge is necessary
• Candidate must have a genuine interest in the financial markets
• Must be willing to work in a dynamic, fast-paced, and intense work environment
• Ability to produce high quality work under tight deadlines
• Teamwork skills
At Swedbank we believe that people are our core strength. Our culture is built on respect, inclusion and openness. We support the continuous development and enable you to take the lead in your career and find inspiring challenges. We take care of your well-being by providing a sustainable and flexible working environment. As an employee, you will be part of the Group performance program, offered a company pension plan, optional health insurance, as well as other benefits. We are guided by our values: Open, Simple and Caring. It's all about delivering a positive and unique experience for our customers through collaboration and teamwork - together we make a difference.
Join our team and...
• .be a part of an international team of professionals, who are jointly delivering challenging projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage". Niklas Lindkvist, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 19.05.2023.
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Niklas Lindkvist (+46 70 524 28 93)
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson (+46 8 58 59 44 37)
Finansförbundet: Lena Schöllin (+46 8 58 59 49 12)
We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
