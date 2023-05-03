Associate Systems Project Manager
2023-05-03
Change people's lives and love what you do! Cochlear develops world-leading medical devices that help people hear. As a top 100 medical device company and market-leader in implantable hearing devices, more people choose a Cochlear-branded cochlear implant system than any other. Our employees tell us that the number one reason they enjoy working for Cochlear is the opportunity to make a difference to people's lives.
This position provides a pathway for staff with engineering qualifications to become project managers at Cochlear. The position provides for the right candidate the opportunity to learn the discipline of project management by initially working alongside other project managers assisting in their project delivery to managing small system projects independently and progressing toward projects of increased size and complexity.
You will get the chance to be part of a company culture where we have fun at work, where the engagement is high and where we help each other. Your personal development is important for us, and you will be challenged and get a high level of responsibility where we also offer flexible working arrangement.
Why is this role right for you?
Minimum Bachelor Degree in Engineering or Science
Experience working within MedTech is beneficial but not a must
Experience working on various product development projects
Strong interest to work across various types of projects (i.e. systems, desktop software, mobile apps, firmware and hardware projects) and across various disciplines.
Strong interest in the project management discipline
Excellent interpersonal, written and oral communication skills
Ability to work independently with limited guidance
Working knowledge of principles of project management
Possesses general understanding in the areas of product development and system design
Awareness of new and emerging technologies and the potential application for innovative products that solve real-world problems.
Strong problem-solving skills
Comfortable speaking and writing in English at a professional level (Swedish is ideal but not essential)
Feel proud that the work you do helps more people around the world to hear again and live their full lives
Enjoy spacious, modern facilities, surrounded by a beautiful forest in Mölnlycke
You will experience an engaged workplace, motivated team-mates and supportive Manager
What you will get:
Opportunity to develop your Project manager and leadership skills
Diverse interactions with people across R&D and other departments
Gain a wider and deeper understanding of the design of Cochlear's systems and components
End-to-end experience of delivering major new systems from concept to market
The satisfaction of delivering major new products that transform the quality of many people's lives
A Little Bit About Cochlear
At Cochlear, we're committed to providing support for a lifetime of hearing. That's how we deliver on our mission. While our global headquarters are located in Sydney, Australia, here in Sweden we have a site in Mölnlycke that's home to a range of global functions that design, develop, manufacture, market and support our world leading bone conduction and cochlear implant solutions. Our employees tell us that the number one reason they enjoy working for Cochlear is the opportunity to make a difference to people's lives. The site is just 10 minutes from Gothenburg's city center and at the site we employ approximately 220 people whose responsibilities include research, product design and development, marketing, quality, regulatory, supply, people & culture and administration.
