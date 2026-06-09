Associate System Design Engineer
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-09
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Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Safety has been one of Volvo's core values and a top priority since day one. It's the basic principle in everything we do and has been since 1927 when Volvo was founded. It's about genuine care for people.
Do you want to contribute to our mission and our zero-accident vision, meaning that no Volvo vehicle should be involved in an accident? If yes, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
As part of our team in Volvo Buses, you will contribute to securing the Volvo Vision of Zero accidents by delivering leading ADAS solutions for buses. Your main responsibility will be to work with vehicle data in order to improve ADAS functions. You will use and further develop an existing data extraction and analysis toolchain to find relevant events in recorded data, analyze system behavior, and support function owners with insights for function improvement.
Your future team
You will belong to the Driver Environment & Driver Assistance group, currently consisting of 15 dedicated engineers with different professional backgrounds, interests and history but with a common mindset: Develop ourselves and our products! On a constant basis, we try to improve our quality assurance and actively work with brainstorming & knowledge sharing in an effort to stay competitive and feel proud.
You will work closely with other 5 team members focusing on delivering active safety solutions for our products. Having a global responsibility, the solutions developed within the team can be found in Volvo buses all over the world, helping millions of people every day to reach their destination. Imagine that as a legacy! In our global responsibility, we cooperate with our sites in Mexico and Brazil, as well as with our Volvo-owned brand Prevost in North America. Together, we secure knowledge transfer and competence development in an effort to become an even higher performing team with passionate people.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together.
Becoming part of our team is easy. You just need to be a skilled team player with excellent communication and collaboration skills that is genuinely interested in product development and sharing your knowledge.
BSc or MSc degree in electrical/software, Computer Science, Data Science, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Mechatronics, or similar is highly valuable as well as previous experience from ADAS or AD. Previous experience from the area within the Volvo Group is consider meritorious.
Since you have good engineering judgment and priorities, you have the ability and interest to technically support, lead and challenge colleagues in their work and their mindset. You like to share your passion for technical solutions, and you have strong analytical and problem-solving skills. As a person you are positive, you display driving force and have a structured way of working.
Your main responsibilities are:
Use the existing analytics toolchain to extract and analyze vehicle and sensor data
Improve and maintain the toolchain to make data analysis more efficient, robust, and user-friendly
Identify interesting events, edge cases, and anomalies in recorded driving data
Analyze ADAS behavior and performance in specific scenarios, for example AEB interventions or missed activations
Support function development with data-driven findings and clear conclusions
Develop scripts, methods, and simple automation for event detection and analysis
Document results and present findings to the development team
Collaborate with ADAS engineers, testers, and other data-related roles
Qualifications
Master's degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Mechatronics, or similar
Strong interest in data analysis, software development, and automotive technology
Experience with Python and data analysis tools through studies, thesis work, or projects.
Analytical mindset and structured way of working.
Good communication and teamwork skills.
Meritorious
Interest in ADAS, vehicle technology, or embedded systems
Experience with signal data, time-series analysis, or visualization tools
Familiarity with scripting, automation, or data processing pipelines
Ready for the next move?
So how does this sound? Are you prepared to join us at Volvo Buses and be part of the company's future? Why not pay us a visit here in Arendal for a coffee, a chat or if you prefer, a digital encounter. Diversity is very important for us at Volvo Buses, therefore we strongly encourage women to apply to this position.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Fästingsvägen 1 (visa karta
)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Buses Jobbnummer
9956237