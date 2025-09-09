Associate | Strategy&
Welcome to Strategy&
By joining Strategy&, you will become part of a global team of practical strategists, committed to helping our clients improve their business by working alongside them to solve their toughest problems. We bring 110 years of strategy consulting experience and the unrivaled capabilities of the PwC network (industry and functional).
What we do
A career at Strategy& will provide you with the opportunity to work with some of the world's leading companies to understand their challenges in-depth and help them capture opportunities in an ever-changing environment.We work on strategically important and intellectually challenging projects, together with C-suite clients. More specifically, we work with well-known Nordic corporations and Private Equity firms on strategic topics, focused on our core platforms Capabilities-Driven Strategy, Fit for Growth and Deals Strategy. Example assignments with corporate clients include strategic reviews, growth strategy, omnichannel strategy, brand vs private label strategy, market entry, cost cutting and optimization, profit/margin improvement, and operating model design. Furthermore, we support Nordic Private Equity firms with portfolio company strategy and value creation assessments, commercial due diligences, market assessments, competitive positioning, operational improvement opportunities, strategic and financial scenarios, and target screenings.
What we offer
Strategy& supports career growth by encouraging continuous learning and by providing a framework for you to acquire new skills at the right time. At Strategy& we offer mentoring, tailored training programs, and a variety of fun, collaborative and stimulating learning opportunities. You will be surrounded by people who will not only challenge you intellectually, but also be committed to inspire, support and mentor you.
As a new Associate at Strategy&, you will experience:
- A steep learning curve with responsibility and client interaction early-on
- Strategically important and intellectually challenging projects together with C-suite
- Ongoing mentoring and career support
- Being part of a high-performing team in a global organization
- International staffing opportunities
- Humble, open and friendly team atmosphere
- Ability to drive Strategy&'s local growth journey
Responsibilities
- You will work as part of a team of problem solvers with extensive consulting and industry experience, helping our clients solve their complex business issues from strategy to execution
- As an Associate, you will perform a wide variety of tasks, including performing market-, competitor-, and company reviews; developing business cases, creating compelling presentations for clients, holding interviews, and conducting general market research
Preferred skills
- Strong academic track record from a top-tier university
- Excellent problem-solving capabilities, both quantitative and qualitative
- Personal leadership qualities
- Business sense with the ability to quickly grasp complex problems in a diverse range of industries
- Professional communication and presentation skills
- Strong team player with the ability to work independently with support from senior colleagues
- Motivated, with a strong personal drive and commitment to develop
- Entrepreneurial spirit, intellectual curiosity and an interest in being part of a growing team
The Associate position is the entry level role for M.Sc. graduates (relevant positions for MBA graduates will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis).
Please note that we require business level fluency in English. Swedish is meriting but not a requirement.
Start date
August 2026Application instructions
To apply, please submit a complete application with:
- CV
- Cover letter
- Grades from University/College (add files in "other")
- Cumulative GPA (BSc & Msc)
Application deadline
Candidates will be evaluated on an ongoing basis
Please submit your application in English.
If you have any questions
If you forgot to add documents or have technical questions about your application, please reach out to christoffer.bergstroem@pwc.com
. If you have any questions regarding the position please contact SE_strategyand.careers@pwc.com
We look forward to your application!
