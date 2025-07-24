Associate Solution Consultant
2025-07-24
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
As an Associate Solution Consultant at Pagero/Thomson Reuters, you will leverage your deep industry, solution, or product expertise to support the sales process. This role is primarily product-focused, rather than sales-oriented, and you will provide demonstrations and product support, often with a technical orientation. Most engagements are conducted virtually, with occasional travel for in-person meetings as needed. In some cases, this role may include a quota.
Job Description
• Provide specialized consulting to address business challenges faced by customers, utilizing Thomson Reuters software and content solutions to drive new business, increase market share, and enhance customer satisfaction.
• Engage with and assist customers throughout the pre-sales process, helping to identify the most suitable offerings to resolve customer pain points and support customer retention.
• Advise and consult with both customers and sales teams to assess and determine product needs.
• Deliver product demonstrations and technical support to showcase solution capabilities.
• Collaborate closely with internal teams to ensure seamless solution delivery and customer success.
• Maintain up-to-date knowledge of Pagero/Thomson Reuters products and industry trends to provide expert advice.
Qualifications
• Demonstrated expertise in industry, solutions, or products relevant to Pagero/Thomson Reuters.
• Strong communication and presentation skills, with the ability to explain complex concepts to both technical and non-technical audiences.
• Experience in a customer-facing, consulting, or technical support role preferred.
• Ability to work effectively in virtual environments, with occasional travel as required.
What We Offer
• Opportunity to work with industry-leading products and solutions.
• Inclusive and diverse workplace
• Professional growth and career development opportunities.
To apply send your your resume and application letter via email to: malin.stenberg@pagero.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-03
