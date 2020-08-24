Associate Senior Operations Database Administrator - Cerner Sverige AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Cerner Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2020-08-24We have passion for new ideas that are changing the world by the minute in the health and care sector. Cerner has been improving health care IT for more than 30 years. Our technology supports health care systems and hospitals, to be the best they can be and to deliver connected, safe care. We're leading the industry on enabling the shift from reactive care, to proactive population health management through big data intelligence. Join our amazing team and keep developing the health care sector for the better!We are now looking for an Associate Senior Operations Database Administrator to join a dynamic community of database administrators. You will be an important member of a team that manages one of the largest databases in the world. We are hiring for an Operations Database Administrator's to maintain and support databases to provide structurally sound and secure data throughout solutions. You will perform database tuning, performance monitoring, and capacity management. In addition to, triage and troubleshoot database alerts and issues, identify root cause, and implement corrective action. Our DBA's also monitor and maintain database replication, maintain database backups, and apply database software updates and stand-alone hotfixes to client environments.If you're out to change the world in ways that matter, we want to hear from you. As a Cerner Associate you will be joining an inclusive, social and innovative workplace that has a strong emphasis on developing talent and promotion from within. You will be rewarded for you hard work with a competitive salary and a host of additional benefits including generous insurance and pension plans, active lifestyle reimbursements and more.Basic Qualifications:Bachelor's degree in Information Technology, Mathematics, Electronics, Computer Software, Operational Research, Computer System Engineering, Computer Science or related field or equivalent relevant work experienceAt least 1 year of Database Management Work ExperienceAt least 1 year of Operating systems (OS) and RDBMS technologies work experienceAt least 1 year of System Administration of engineering work experiencePreferred Qualifications:At least 2 years of Oracle supportExpectations:Willing to work on call shifts as neededWilling to work additional or irregular hours as needed and allowed by local regulationsWork in accordance with corporate and organizational security policies and procedures, understand personal role in safeguarding corporate and client assets, and take appropriate action to prevent and report any compromises of security within scope of positionPerform other responsibilities as assigned2020-08-24Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-23Cerner Sverige ABVasagatan 1211120 Stockholm5331557