Associate Senior Lecturer in Soil Mechanics and Soil Management
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Högskolejobb / Uppsala Visa alla högskolejobb i Uppsala
2023-07-04
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Faculty of natural resources and agricultural sciences
Department of Soil and Environment
The Department of Soil and Environment is a leading soil research institution, both nationally and internationally. Our research focuses on fundamental soil properties and processes, as well as how soil functions are affected by changes in environmental conditions, including climate change. Through research, environmental analysis and education, we contribute knowledge about future sustainable land use and develop new solutions as a basis for decision-making in agriculture, forestry and the urban environment. The working environment at the department is international and we have around 100 employees.
Our research is carried out in seven subject groups with a focus on Soil Biology, Soil Nutrient Cycling, Soil Chemistry, Agricultural Water Management, Soil and Environmental Physics, Soil Mechanics and Soil Management, and the Biogeochemistry of Forest Soils. We are responsible for important research infrastructure in the form of soil chemistry and soil physics laboratories, an X-ray scanner, long-term field experiments, a lysimeter facility, and the field research stations at Lanna and Lövsta. The Department participates in approximately 30 courses at undergraduate and advanced level.
We are a part of the Soil, Water and Environment Center at SLU (MVM-center), which provides links to research on water systems, recycling and bioenergy. Our work is aligned to national environmental and climate goals as well as to the Sustainable Development Goals. We are situated at Campus Ultuna in Uppsala and in Skara. Read more about the department here.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU under the following link.
Subject area
The subject includes soil mechanics and soil management, with a focus on soil structure dynamics and feedbacks between soil biology and soil structure.
Duties
The Associate Senior Lecturer/Assistant Professor is expected to develop her/his own research within the subject area. Research should to be carried out in close collaboration with colleagues at the department and SLU, as well as through national and international collaborations.
In addition, the holder of the position is also expected to
• apply for external research funding in competition and publish scientific articles
• participate in postgraduate education as a co-supervisor
• teach at basic and advanced levels, including doctoral level
• receive pedagogical training, to meet the requirements for promotion to senior lecturer
• develop national and international research networks
• collaborate and communicate with relevant stakeholders and transfer knowledge to society.
The associate senior lecturer is expected to meet the requirements for promotion to associate professor* during this position.
Qualifications
Eligible for employment as associate senior lecturer are candidates who hold a PhD or have equivalent academic qualifications. Priority will be given to candidates who have received a PhD or equivalent qualifications no longer than five years before the application deadline. Other candidates may also be considered if there are grounds for doing so.
For employment as associate senior lecturer, the candidate must demonstrate research expertise in the subject area.
Good ability to communicate in written and spoken English is required.
Assessment criteria
The assessment criteria for appointment as an associate senior lecturer will primarily be based on the degree to which the applicant/candidate possesses the required qualifications specified for the position.
The assessment criteria for appointment as an associate senior lecturer shall be the degree of the research expertise required as a qualification for employment. Primary emphasis will be placed on the applicant's expertise and experience in process-oriented research.
In addition, the applicant's ability to develop an independent research profile within the subject of the position and to meet the requirements for promotion to senior lecturer within the framework of the merit-based position will be assessed.
Experience in project management and teaching as well as the ability to communicate in Swedish is an advantage.
Emphasis will be placed on communication skills and the ability to work broadly across a number of the department's areas of activity.
After the qualification requirements, emphasis will be placed on personal qualities and personal suitability.
Note: This advertisement is abbreviated to fit in Platsbanken's recruitment tool. To view the ad in its entirety, please visit Jobs and vacancies at SLU | Externwebben
Application deadline:
2023-08-14
Place of work:
Uppsala
Extent:
100%
Form of employment:
• The employment is limited to four years in accordance with the Higher Education Act. A position as Associate Senior Lecturer is a qualifying employment that constitutes the first step in an academic career at SLU. An Associate Senior Lecturer has the right during his/her employment to apply for promotion to Senior Lecturer (UK) or Associate Professor (US) on the basis of criteria established when the position as Associate Senior Lecturer was announced.
Starting date:
By agreement.
Application:
It is desirable that the application is written in English, as the applications will be assessed by experts both in Sweden and abroad.
For the guidance of your application, there is SLU's appointment procedure for teachers at SLU and General assessment criteria for the appointment of teachers, which you can read here.
Please apply by clicking the apply-button below.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/min-anstallning/facket/kontaktpersoner/ Ersättning
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Jobbnummer
7938249