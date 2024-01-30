Associate Senior Lecturer in Signal processing
Luleå Tekniska Universitet / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2024-01-30
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luleå Tekniska Universitet i Luleå
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.Current research in Signal Processing takes place in the areas of measurement technology and wireless communications, in close cooperation with industry. In our research we seek to understand how to infer information from measurement data and how to reliably convey such information from one place or time to another. We are now looking to strengthen our team with one Associate Senior Lecturer.
Subject description
The subject includes signal processing with emphasis on development and optimization of algorithms for processing single and multi-dimensional signals that are closely related to applications and applied research.
Duties
As an Associate Senior Lecturer, you participate in the development of teaching and research in the field of SP. More specifically the research topics of announced position are in the areas of array processing and machine learning for ultrasonic measurement applications, specifically:
• Physics-informed machine learning for modeling of ultrasonic measurement and imaging systems.
• Supervised and unsupervised learning for ultrasonic non-destructive testing and evaluation NDT/E.
• Techniques for development and optimization of beamforming techniques using sparse arrays, applied to but not limited to near-field applications of ultrasound.
You will also be responsible for administration and teaching in courses delivered by the Signal Processing group at the first and second cycle level, supervise Master's and PhD students, and work with grant applications for initiating new project-based research directions within the group.
You are expected to participate in the group's joint development of the field of education and research, as well as collaborate in research groups both within the department, the university and with other universities, research institutes, and other external parties nationally and worldwide.
Qualifications
Eligible to be hired as associate senior lecturer is the one who has completed a doctorate or have a foreign degree that is deemed to correspond to a doctorate.
In the first instance, it should be considered for employment that has completed a doctorate a maximum of five years before the end of the application period. If there are special reasons, the doctoral degree may have been passed earlier. By special reasons is meant leave due to illness, parental leave, clinical service, trust assignment, or similar circumstances.
Assessment criteria
The following assessment criteria apply to this position:
• Scientific expertise
• Other assessment criteria
Other assessment criteria (prioritized in descending order):
• research profile in relation to the position
• documented experience of seeking funding
• experience of teaching and formal pedagogical education
• experience in supervision of PhD students
• completed supervisor training
• ability to interact and cooperate.
Period of employment
For this employment, an employment period of four years applies.
Promotion to senior lecturer
An associate senior lecturer shall, upon application, be promoted to senior lecturer and a position until further notice. If the applicant is qualified for a position as senior lecturer and in an examination is deemed suitable for such a position, is determined in accordance with the assessment criteria set out below:
In the examination, it is required that the associate senior lecturer has completed higher education pedagogical education corresponding to 7.5 credits or has acquired corresponding knowledge in another way.
During the employment period, the associate senior lecturer must also independently, to a considerable extent and with high quality, contribute to the university's research and demonstrate good pedagogical skills, this through:
• successful demonstration of granted research funding
• participation in teaching and in course developments
• experience in supervision of PhD students.
Information
For further information, please contact Prof. Johan Carlson, johan.carlson@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson, + 46 920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
and
OFR-S Lars Frisk, + 46 920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a detailed CV with a full description of all the scientific merits and publications, motivation letter, a research plan with a description of the research topics, list of successful grant applications, list of 2 persons that could provide recommendation for you and copies of verified and translated diplomas from high school and universities. We prefer that you write your application in English since we have English speaking in the group. Mark your application with the reference number below. We prefer that you follow the Instructions for applicants.
Closing date for applications: February 20, 2024
Reference number: 335-2024 Ersättning
According to agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841) Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Luleå Tekniska Universitet Jobbnummer
8431614