Associate Senior Lecturer in Forest ecology
2023-10-10
This is an abbreviated version. To see the full advertisement, please refer to Linnaeus University 's English website. https://lnu.se/en/meet-linnaeus-university/work-at-the-university/?rmpage=job&rmjob=7598&rmlang=UK
This Associate Senior Lecturer position is co-financed and part of the long-term collaboration for competence development and the establishment of unique knowledge and education that has been established between Södra, Ikea, and Linnaeus University.
Field of subject for the appointment: Forest Ecology
Placement city: Kalmar, work at campus Växjö may be included
Scope of appointment: This is a full-time position (100%) for four years. The appointment may be renewed, however for no longer than a total of two years, if more time is required to fulfil the purpose of the appointment because of the associate senior lecturer's sick leave, parental leave, or other specific reasons.
According to the Higher Education Ordinance (Chapter 4, Section 12 c§), an associate senior lecturer shall, upon application, be promoted to a senior lecturer if they meet the qualifications and are assessed as suitable for such a position based on the evaluation criteria relevant to the position. Such promotion results in a permanent appointment as a senior lecturer. The application and evaluation for promotion should take place within the employment period as an assistant professor.
Job description: This position is a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening expertise in forest ecology at Linnaeus University. The primary location is at the Department of Biology and Environment (BOM) in Kalmar, but the intention is to connect BOM with the Department of Forestry and Wood Technology (SOT) in Växjö through research and teaching in the subject area. We are looking for someone who wants to contribute to the development of a research field within forest ecology, with a focus on plant ecology or botany. The responsibilities are divided into research (75% in years 1-2, 50% in years 3-4) and teaching (25% in years 1-2, 50% in years 3-4), which provides a strong foundation for developing independence as a researcher and gaining educational qualifications to meet the requirements for a senior lecturer position. The teaching will cover topics in forest ecology with a focus on plant taxonomy and systematics, as well as plant anatomy. Additionally, it will include plant geography and plant history with connections to soil science and forestry, primarily in Sweden. A significant portion of the teaching is expected to be conducted in Swedish. As for research, we are seeking candidates broadly within forest ecology, with a focus on plant ecology or botany, and preferably research that bridges the activities of the two departments.
Required qualifications:
Qualified to apply is a person who has defended his/her doctoral thesis in ecology, botany, or in other way has acquired the equivalent scientific skills. Primarily a person should be considered who has defended his/her doctoral degree or acquired the equivalent competence no longer than five years before the expiration of the application period. Also, a person who has defended his/her doctoral thesis or acquired equivalent competence at an earlier stage may be considered if there are special reasons for this. Special reasons refer to leave of absence due to illness, parental leave, or other similar circumstances. (HF, chap. 4, section 4a). For eligibility for this position, experience in research and teaching in subjects related to forest ecology with a focus on plants is required.
Assessment criteria:
In the overall assessment, emphasis will be placed on the applicant's competence in:
• Plant Ecology
• Plant Taxonomy and Systematics
• Plant Anatomy
• Plant Geography and Vegetation History with connections to soil science
• Swedish Forestry
Furthermore, importance will be given to:
• Demonstrated ability to publish scientific work
• Demonstrated ability to attract external research funding
• Teaching ability and pedagogical qualifications
• Ability to collaborate with colleagues
• Ability to collaborate with society and disseminate research and teaching
• Academic leadership and international experience
• Administrative competence
• Proficiency in expressing oneself in both spoken and written English and Swedish
Promotion criteria:
For promotion to senior lecturer and a permanent full-time employment, the following criteria will specifically be assessed in addition to the general eligibility requirements for a senior lecturer:
• The overall assessment criteria is that the applicant must show a strong progression during the employment period as an associate senior lecturer as regards the ability to conduct research as well as progression in the ability to conduct teaching. The assessment of the progression is related, among other things, to the description of the planned research activity (including time and publication plan) and the research ambitions that the applicant submitted in connection with taking up the position.
• The ability to independently plan and implement research projects, apply for research funding, and write scientific publications.
• Formal pedagogical qualification with higher education pedagogical and supervisor training.
• Pedagogical merit through teaching, development of courses, pedagogical development at basic level and advanced level, as well as course responsibility or responsibility for essential parts of courses.
• Collaboration with other researchers and/or writing applications together with experts in neighboring areas for the development of the field of knowledge.
• Ability to teach in Swedish and English within the department's educational programs is a requirement.
Application for promotion must be made no later than 6 months before the end of the employment period as associate senior lecturer, but no earlier than 12 months before.
For information please contact:
Dean Ian Nicholls, email: ian.nicholls@lnu.se
,
Head of Department Jonas Waldenström, email: jonas.waldenström@lnu.se
,
Head of Department Erika Olofsson, email: erika.olofsson@lnu.se
HR-partner Marianne Palmér, email: marianne.palmer@lnu.se
