Associate Senior Lecturer in Building Technology
2024-02-21
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally.
At the Academy for Economics, Society and Technology, our students study for, among other things, university and civil engineers, political scientists and economists. With us, the research focuses are industrial economics and organization and the energy of the future. Our work takes place in collaboration and in strategic agreements with companies, organizations and authorities in the region.Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application:2024-03-14
Campus location: Västeras
School: Sustainable Environment and Construction
For information and a detailed description of basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, that apply to a position of an Associate Senior Lecturer, please consult the Appointment Regulations for Mälardalen University
Work duties
An appointment as Associate Senior Lecturer is a fixed-term career-development position of least four years and at the most six years in accordance with the Higher Education Ordinance Chapter 4, Section 12 a.
The purpose of the appointment is for the teacher to have the opportunity to develop research autonomy and acquire the scholarly and teaching qualifications required for the eligibility requirement for appointment as a Senior Lecturer.
A distribution of 60% research and 40% educational duties is expected as a starting point for this employment.
The research position will consist of involvement in ongoing and upcoming research projects. Additionally, in consultation with colleagues, new research areas will be identified and developed that can be linked to our planned MSc program in building engineering/construction technology, which is now under preparation and that is expected to be developed over the upcoming years.
This position also includes publishing research findings in high-quality scientific journals in collaboration with other colleagues. Furthermore, you will become a part of contributing and developing new research applications that are relevant to the intersection of the building engineering subject and the areas of research in the Future Energy Center research environment.
The position includes teaching duties in the subject of building engineering, initially at . In addition, you will have lectures, seminars, and the design and correction of assignments as well as written and oral exams. Furthermore, your work will include participation in the working group on developing a new master's program in building engineering. Here, the focus will be on developing new courses at an advanced level that align with the research in the research environment Future Energy Center.
Upon promotion to senior lecturer
By the end of the appointment as an Associate Senior Lecturer the applicant has the right to be assessed for appointment to senior lecturer. The appointment to senior lecturer is until further notice.
The application for promotion must have been received no later than six months before the end of the appointment period. At the time of promotion to Senior Lecturer the applicant must have completed a qualifying course in higher education pedagogy.
To be eligible to be promoted as a Senior Lecturer the applicant must have demonstrated the scholarly expertise and teaching skills required for such an appointment.
The eligibility qualifications and assessment criteria required to be promoted and appointed as a Senior Lecturer are stated in Appointment Regulations for Mälardalen University.
For this position, specific criteria for promotion to Senior Lecturer are added.
• the candidate must have demonstrated competence in autonomously planning and executing superior teaching.
• the candidate must significantly contribute to the evolution and enhancement of academic courses.
• the candidate has been involved in the supervision of PhD students.
• the candidate must exhibit the ability to conduct independent research leading to publications in high-ranked international scientific journals.
• the candidate has demonstrated the ability to write and lead applications for research funding.
• the candidate has successfully led research projects or been an active participant in research projects.
• the candidate has been actively involved in national and international collaborations with partners relevant to Future Energy Center.
• the candidate is established as an international researcher with assignments as a reviewer of manuscripts and/or applications and/or invited speaker at scientific conferences.
Application
Application is made online. Make your application by clicking the "Apply" button below.
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
Head of Division
Fredrik Wallin fredrik.wallin@mdu.se 021-10 31 90
