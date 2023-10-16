Associate Senior Lecturer data-driven epidemiology and biology of infection
Göteborgs universitet / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-10-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Göteborgs universitet i Göteborg
, Partille
, Lysekil
, Uddevalla
, Färgelanda
eller i hela Sverige
Associate Senior Lecturer data-driven epidemiology and biology of infection
Ref PAR 2023/1164
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 56 000 students and 6 600 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
The DDLS Fellows program
Data-driven life science (DDLS) uses data, computational methods and artificial intelligence to study biological systems and processes at all levels, from molecular structures and cellular processes to human health and global ecosystems. The SciLifeLab and Wallenberg National Program for Data-Driven Life Science (DDLS) aims to recruit and train the next-generation of data-driven life scientists and to create globally leading computational and data science capabilities in Sweden. The program is funded with a total of 3.1 billion SEK (about 290 MUSD) over 12 years from the Knut and Alice Wallenberg (KAW) Foundation.
The DDLS program will recruit 39 high-profile young group leaders and launch over 210 postdoctoral positions and establish a research school for 260 PhDs, including industry PhDs and postdocs. Fellows will be recruited to the 11 participating host universities/organizations, but brought together under a national DDLS program coordinated by SciLifeLab. The DDLS program has four strategic areas: cell and molecular biology, evolution and biodiversity, precision medicine and diagnostics, epidemiology and biology of infection. For more information, please see www.scilifelab.se/data-driven.
During 2022-2023, the first round of 20 young group leaders joined us as DDLS Fellows, and now we are looking to recruit an additional group of 20 fellows. Each DDLS Fellow will receive a recruitment package of 17 MSEK (about 1.6 MUSD) for a 5-year period, covering their own salary and other resources, such as two PhD students and postdoc positions. The Fellow positions are tenure-track with the host organizations assuming responsibility of the long-term faculty appointments following a tenure evaluation.
The future of life science is data-driven. Will you be leading that change with us? Then join us in this unique program!
DDLS Fellow at Gothenburg University
As part of the national program within Data-Driven Life Science (DDLS), the University of Gothenburg is recruiting two DDLS Fellows within data-driven epidemiology and biology of infection (with slightly differing focus), for tenure track position as Associate Senior Lecturers (Assistant Professor).
Data driven epidemiology and biology of infection covers research that will transform our understanding of pathogens, their interactions with hosts and the environment, and how they are transmitted through populations. Research will have an element of computational analysis or predictive modeling of pathogen biology or host-microbe systems for which multidimensional, genome-scale experimental data are now available or it may use population-scale genetic, clinical, or public health data from pathogen surveillance efforts and biobanks. One of these two positions is described below. The successful candidate will receive a generous recruitment package.
Within the DDLS program, you can develop your full potential as a leading independent scientist in a flourishing academic environment at the Sahlgrenska academy (faculty of Medicine at GU) closely linked to the Sahlgrenska University Hospital, the Science faculty at GU, including the Core Facilities, AstraZeneca and Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg. You will become part of the local scientific environment and network within the Wallenberg Centre for Molecular and Translational Medicine, WCMTM, and nationally with the DDLS program at SciLifeLab (see more information below).
The Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg conducts extensive research in areas relevant for this position. This includes research on novel therapeutics, novel approaches for molecular diagnostics and large-scale surveillance of antimicrobial resistance, as well as research on evolution and transmission and of pathogens, in particular the emergence and spread of resistance and infection mechanisms in bacteria. Research methodologies and approaches used at the Sahlgrenska academy relevant for this position includes but is not limited to genomics, metagenomics, culture-omics, proteomics, transcriptomics, software development, machine-learning and other statistical analyses of large-scale health-related public data. Much of this research forms part of the Center for Antibiotic Resistance Research (CARe), strategically supported by the Sahlgrenska academy, the Science Faculty, Chalmers University of Technology, the Sahlgrenska university hospital and the Region of Western Sweden. CARe is home for ca 150 scientists from 22 departments at the University of Gothenburg and Chalmers University of Technology, providing an exceptionally broad and interdisciplinary local research environment, greatly facilitating collaboration across disciplines. The described research area is also part of the Molecular Life Sciences focus area, and takes strong advantage of the infrastructure for diagnostics at the Sahlgrenska university hospital, as well as Northern Europe's largest culture collection of bacteria (www.ccug.se).
Nearby is also Chalmers University of Technology, which is currently recruiting a DDLS Fellow in cell and molecular biology, and the Faculty of Science , which is recruiting another DDLS fellow in the same overall subject of epidemiology and biology of infection, but with a particular focus on computational approaches, AI and alike. This offers excellent opportunities for additional interdisciplinary collaborations between the Chalmers University of Technology and the Faculty of Science) at the University of Gothenburg for the successful candidate. Chalmers is a partner in Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP) and the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology (WACQT).
See more info on the University of Gothenburgs homepage job opportunities.
Göteborgs universitet | Associate Senior Lecturer data-driven epidemiology and biology of infection (reachmee.com) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PAR 2023/1164". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Göteborgs Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3153), https://www.gu.se/sahlgrenska-akademin
Medicinaregatan 16 A (visa karta
)
405 30 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Sahlgrenska akademin vid Göteborgs universitet Kontakt
Professor/Chief Physician
J. Gustav Smith gustav.smith@wlab.gu.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Göteborgs universitet Jobbnummer
8191187