Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist
2022-12-22
About the position
The manufacturing unit within Early Product Development and Manufacture (EPDM) in Gothenburg is accountable for manufacture of a large and variable portfolio of early investigational medicinal products (oral solution/suspension, parenteral solutions, capsules, tablets and inhalers), mainly for Phases I and II.
We are now looking for an Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist starting as soon as possible with the location Gothenburg, Sweden.
Responsibilities
You will have a great opportunity to learn more about pharmaceutical development working with experienced operators. This role contributes to the manufacturing of drug products in development phase for clinical studies. All below activities will have an impact on the speed, quality and cost of the development portfolio.
Practical hands-on work in our Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities with dedicated tasks in close collaboration and to support EPDM Scientist/Senior Scientist e.g. assisting GMP operators with:
• Preparation of process rooms before and after clinical manufacture
• Assembly/disassembly and cleaning of equipment
• Dispensing of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and excipients (inactive pharmaceutical ingredients)
• Bulk packing
• Visual inspection of drug products
• Metal check of drug products
• Check of log books
• Working according to SHE (Safety Health and environment) and GMP standards
The role is intended to be used in a flexible way to resolve short term bottle necks. The role holder will not become fully qualified as a GMP operator but will be able to carry out much of the work expected from operators under supervision.
Your profile
We are looking for flexible staff (temporary position) with good team working skills. You need to be careful with following written procedures and document executed tasks. In addition, you should have an interest in science, technique and manufacturing equipment and practical hands-on work.
You must have completed your studies at upper secondary school level e.g. in natural/technical sciences.
About the organisation
This position is a consultant assignment at our client via QRIOS Life Science & Engineering in Göteborg for one year. During this time you will be employed by QRIOS Life Science & Engineering.
