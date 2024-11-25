Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist
Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist - AstraZeneca - 4 month consultancy assignment
Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist - Drug Product Delivery
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energised and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
We are curious, creative, and open to new ideas and ways of working. Above all, we are passionate about science and driven to always put patients first. Join AstraZeneca and apply your expertise to a company that is following science and turning ideas into life-changing medicines. We have an exciting opportunity for a talented Drug Product Delivery (DPD) Associate Scientist/Operational Technologist to be based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) is the organisation that turns brilliant science into actual medicines that helps millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices for new medicines and providing expert technical support to all AstraZeneca's commercial drug substances and products to ensure we successfully supply medicines to patients.
Drug Product Delivery (DPD) within PT&D is the sole internal AstraZeneca department that packs, labels and distributes investigational medicinal products to clinical trial patients. We support launched, pre-launched and products under development within all our therapeutic areas. We work in a fast-paced environment where flexibility, agility and teamwork enable us to deliver high value to clinical trials.
We are now looking for one Associate Scientist/Operational Technologists starting as soon as possible with the location Gothenburg, Sweden.
The role
You will have a great opportunity to learn more about pharmaceutical development working with experienced operators. This role contributes to the packaging of drug products in development phase for clinical studies. All the activities below will have an impact on the speed, quality and cost of the AZ development portfolio.
Practical hands-on work in our Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facilities with dedicated tasks in close collaboration and to support DPD Scientist/Senior Scientist e.g. assisting GMP operators with:
• Preparation of process rooms and equipment before and after clinical manufacture
• Assembly/disassembly and cleaning of equipment
• Primary packing, i.e. packing of tablets/capsules in bottles (manually or automated)
• Secondary packing, i.e. labelling of study materials (manually or automated)
• Working according to SHE (Safety Health and environment) and GMP standards
The role is intended to be used in a flexible way to resolve short-term bottle necks. The role holder will not become fully qualified as a GMP operator but will be able to carry out much of the work expected from operators under supervision.
Preferred experience/requirements
• You must have completed your studies at upper secondary school level e.g. in natural/technical sciences
• It is essential that you follow written procedures carefully and document executed tasks.
• GMP knowledge is desirable
• Interest in technique and manufacturing equipment and practical hands-on work is desirable
• You need to be flexible with good team-working skills.
• Good knowledge of oral and written English is a requirement.
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
