Associate Research Engineer / specialist
Skill Kompetenspartner AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Trollhättan Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Trollhättan
2026-07-02
, Essunga
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Grästorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Skill Kompetenspartner AB i Trollhättan
, Vänersborg
, Lilla Edet
, Stenungsund
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2026-07-02Om företaget
GKN Aerospace Sweden ingår i GKN Aerospace, som tillverkar motorkomponenter, flygplansstrukturer, kabinfönster, kablage och mycket mer till många av världens flygplan. Företagen i Aerospace-divisionen som arbetar med delar till flygmotorer bildar tillsammans Engines och vid anläggningen i Trollhättan utvecklas och tillverkas avancerade delar till motorer för flygplan och rymdraketer. De arbetar även med motorunderhåll.
Driven by a vision of sustainable aerospace innovation, GKN Aerospace develops next-generation design concepts focused on weight reduction and integrated functionality for future aviation. The Global Technology Center plays a key role in delivering advanced designs, materials, manufacturing methods, and inspection solutions for engine systems.
Key responsibilities
We are looking for an Associate Research Engineer / Specialist to join our Research Centre with a strong interest in inspection of manufacturing processes, particularly within aerospace applications.
In this role, you will:
• Perform inspection and evaluation of specimens produced through Additive Manufacturing (AM) processes
• Correlate inspection results to support and enable AM process and material development
• Work closely with process development teams to improve manufacturing quality and reliability
• Contribute to the development of inspection methodologies for advanced aerospace components
• Analyze inspection data to drive process optimization and defect understanding.
•Travel will occur. Travel to other locations in EU/US is included in the role if necessary.
What You Will Learn:
• Various NDT methods (X-ray Computed Tomography, Radiography, Thermography, Ultrasonic)
• Your focus will be on X-ray CT and Radiography
• You will have the opportunity to collaborate with world leading experts in NDT field both within GKN Aerospace and within other industry partners.
Qualifications
• MSc in Mechanical Engineering, Materials Engineering, Production Engineering, Industrial Engineering, Physics or a related field; alternatively, a BSc in a relevant discipline with at least 2 years of industry experience.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to produce clear technical reports and deliver effective presentations.
• Fluent in English.
• Develops new NDT processes, transitions emerging technologies into production, and ensures continuous improvement through effective lessons learned, knowledge capture, and process development.
• Solid understanding of manufacturing processes, including additive manufacturing techniques.
• Knowledge of non-destructive testing (NDT) methods.
• Hands-on experience with X-ray Computed Tomography and/or radiography is considered a plus.
• Experience in Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) tools is advantageous.
• Programming skills and/or experience with AI-related methods are considered an asset.
Personal Skills
• The ability to clearly and effectively communicate ideas and feedback. You have good social skills, the ability to create effective networks and can take on a technical responsibility role
• Willingness to work with others and contribute to team success. You like to work in an RNT environment.
• Flexibility in adjusting to new challenges and environments.
• Understanding and being considerate of colleagues' perspectives and feelings.
• Maintaining a positive and encouraging demeanor, even in challenging situations. You like to create new methods rather than using existing ones.
Employment
In this recruitment process, GKN Aerospace is partnering with Skill. This is a consultancy assignment, meaning you will initially be employed by Skill, with the opportunity to transition to a permanent position at GKN Aerospace.
Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We therefore encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact the responsible recruiter, Klara Lundström, at klara.lundstrom@skill.se
.
The position requires that you undergo and be approved according to the current regulations for security protection. For positions where GKN's customer has requirements for security classification, this may, in some cases, involve specific citizenship requirements. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8010971-2083353". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Skill Kompetenspartner AB
(org.nr 556685-8618), https://jobb.skill.se
Nohabgatan 14 (visa karta
)
461 53 TROLLHÄTTAN Jobbnummer
9990246