Associate R&D Engineer
2023-06-26
We are looking for an exceptionally innovative and driven individual to join in our mission to build a greener future. This role is part of Northvolt's Advanced Technology team based in Västerås.
By joining us, you will be a key player in developing the next generation of battery technology, an even more sustainable and competitive product and contribute to the global transition towards a clean and carbon-neutral energy future.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Create plans, conduct experiments and share results with stakeholders
Procure, handle and register materials for laboratory use
Assembly and testing of active materials and coin cells
Operate, maintain and expand the Advanced Tech lab
Support the product development by scaling up experiments
We believe that you have:
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
