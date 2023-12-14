Associate R&D Engineer, Testing
2023-12-14
In this role you will be part of Technology and Solutions Development in Ludvika. The MACH Control and Protection platform R&D department is a part of Hitachi Energy Power Grids, Technology and Solutions Development and is responsible for the development of state-of-the-art control system platform for HVDC and FACTS applications. The MACH Control and Protection department in Ludvika has around 80 employees, focusing mainly on Hardware and Software design working in close collaboration with global MACH C&P organization.
You will be required to take ownership in developing test specifications and test cases for newly developed products, understanding the requirements and the use cases for the customer projects. You must have a constant urge to learn and keep yourself updated about the latest technology used in the industry.
Your responsibilities
Test Environment is to be created with the components of MACH Control System in the Test Lab Facility, with Computers, Servers, Input - Output Boards and Simulation Environments.
Write Test Cases / Scenarios for verifying the functionalities of the Control System like Communication, Analog and Digital Acquisitions etc.
Execution of Test Cases, for various software and hardware releases using the developed test cases in the test lab.
Report the test execution details to the development team for further actions.
Maintain the test environment with updated software and hardware for current and future use.
Automate tests wherever possible using our test automation framework.
Lead or share other responsibilities that are specific to the integration team. Examples include lab maintenance, license management, customer support etc.
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
You hold a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Electrical engineering, Electronics engineering or another related field, and have an equivalent experience.
An ISTQB certification, knowledge of software and/or hardware testing as well as 3 or more years of experience from embedded system development or testing will be to your advantage.
Knowledge of graphical programming tools such as Hidraw, MACH platform, scripting languages and measurement instruments is qualifying, as is the experience of Test automation frameworks, Microsoft OS, SQL and Microsoft Team
Foundation Server or Azure Devops.
To succeed and thrive, you need an attention to the details while still being able to grasp the bigger picture.
Equally important is your ability to work individually as well as in teams, and to take leadership of assigned tasks.
Proficiency in English is a must while Swedish is an added advantage.
You are proud of and take responsibility for the work you do at Hitachi Energy.
Additional Information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by January 7! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager, Ezhilarasi Deiveegan, ezhilarasi.deiveegan@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +46 107-38 08 21; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Gustaf Hedström, gustaf.hedstrom@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Hitachi Energy Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8328053