Associate Project Engineer - Networks
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås
2023-04-10
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Ludvika
, Oskarshamn
, Sundsvall
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
Do you want to energize your career by working in challenging customer projects with advanced power and electrical control systems? Hitachi Energy, Grid and Power Quality Solutions (GPQS) unit (former FACTS - Flexible AC Transmission Systems) in Västerås, currently has several vacancies for Station Operation and Monitoring Engineers within our Global Center of Competence / Control Engineering department.
We are looking for an Associate Project Engineer - Networks that knows what it takes to set up a network and has basic knowledge in system configurations. The work will consist of delivering professional services in our projects as well as improving our installation methods and network solutions. For this position, we are looking for a motivated, teamwork-oriented doer with a strong interest in Network and System Administration and a willingness to learn and share expertise.
If you have the necessary drive and focus on results, Hitachi Energy, GPQS offers a stimulating and dynamic environment in a global context where you will be working at the forefront of the energy industry. We offer you a role where you can grow in various ways: technically and in terms of visibility and leadership.
Your responsibilities
You will be part of a skilled and engaged team where you will have responsibility for installation, configuration, and commissioning of the systems in our facility with a focus on Network and Data Communications.
Configuration and troubleshooting of firewalls, network switches etc. Manage the complete setup of system and network configurations, both for Hitachi Energy Products as well as third party's products
Your background
You have engineering related degree, ideally a Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Science particularly Computer Science and Engineering, IS/IT or equivalent. Similar training(s) can also be considered.
Exposure and/or experience in a Network/Systems administration, virtual environments (Vmware, GCP, HyperV) is a benefit. Backup and restore devices and software configuration
Network and System related industry certification(s) would be advantageous.
A creative mindset, combined with ability to seek information, knowledge of how to solve problems.
A strong focus on delivering results on time and with quality.
You know that collaboration and sharing knowledge is key to success, and you are a natural team player who can build sustainable relationships.
Fluency in English both written and spoken, is required. Swedish is considered as an additional plus.
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? We are interested in learning more about you and what you can contribute with, so do not hesitate to apply even if you do not meet all requirements.
Welcome to apply before May 1st, 2023. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Anitha Shanmugasundaram, anitha.s@hitachienergy.com
, will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position.
More information: Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer; Stefan Andersson, +46 107- 38 08 21; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107- 38 58 19. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Helena Stefansdottir, helena.stefansdottir@hitachienergy.com
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD. www.hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-01
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
Mäster Åhls gata 16 (visa karta
)
722 12 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy AB Jobbnummer
7639896