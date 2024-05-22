Associate Programme Officer - Sweden
Context
Responding to increasing challenges to democracy and a shrinking democratic space around the world, including in more established democracies, International IDEA's Democracy Assessment (DA) team through its Global State of Democracy (GSoD) Initiative (established in 2016 as part of International IDEA's Global Programmes) seeks to contribute to the global debate on democracy and inform the development and implementation of strategies and policies that build, advance, and safeguard democracy worldwide.
The GSoD Initiative been organized around three primary knowledge products: (1) International IDEA's flagship Global State of Democracy Report, (2) an annually-updated data set on democratic quality called the GSoD Indices, and (3) a monthly-updated data project tracking democracy and human rights across 173 countries called the Democracy Tracker.
The Democracy Assessment team at International IDEA is now recruiting an Associate Programme Officer with strong research, analysis and writing skills to support these three knowledge products, and further contribute to the GSoD Initiative.
Duties and Responsibilities Conducts research and writes on topics related to democracy and human rights, primarily related to the Africa and Western Asia (AWA);
Produces event reports for the Democracy Tracker, primarily related to AWA and conducts research to verify or gather more information on certain event reports;
Conducts research for and helps lead updates to the Democracy Tracker's country profile pages;
Assists with drafting of social media posts for outreach and visibility of Democracy Assessment knowledge products/resources and helps with general communications and dissemination work related to DA knowledge products;
Assists with data analysis and data visualization for knowledge products;
Helps maintain strong relationships with International IDEA staff based in offices in the AWA region and with internal colleagues across the Institute;
Assist with logistics of setting up of events held in the AWA region;
Provides research to support other DA colleagues, helps with creation of slide decks, speaking points, event planning and other tasks, as required;
Supports fundraising efforts, including with regard to proposal writing.
General Profile Strong knowledge and experience in the field of democracy, human rights, political analysis and good governance or related fields, particularly in the context of sub-Saharan Africa;
Strong writing and analysis skills, particularly in the context of analytical reports;
Will contribute to assigned projects in different aspects of the project life cycle, more specifically will conduct research and analysis, will draft various documents (articles, concept notes, agreements, etc.) and will support the projects vis-à-vis all internal and external stakeholders;
Adds value to team-based activities in his/her unit; collaborates with other entities of the Institute as required;
Can be expected to travel globally to any geographical area involved in his/her projects;
Follows internal procedures to ensure high standards of performance and compliance with Institutional guidelines;
Acts in accordance with International IDEA's core values; Respect, Integrity and Professionalism;
Integrates a gender and inclusion perspective in all activities.
Reporting lineHead of Programme, Democracy Assessment
Education and Experience A University degree in International Relations, Political Science, Law or other related field;
Minimum three (3)years of experience conducting research, data analysis and analytical writing on topics related to democracy, governance and human rights, particularly with a focus on the sub-Saharan African context;
Experience in supporting the development and implementation of such projects, preferably within the context of an international organization or NGO working in the field of democracy assistance or advocacy is considered an advantage;
Field experience in sub-Saharan Africa is considered an advantage;
Experience using Microsoft Office and in uploading content using CMS to websites is required;
Knowledge of and experience in using R or other statistical expertise considered an advantage;
Knowledge of basic research methods and comparative research/data collection; experience with quantitative analysis advantageous.
Terms of Contract: Local Post.
Fixed term appointment for Two (2) years.
Remuneration - SEK 38 484(Net)per month
Please note as this is a local post, International IDEA will bear no costs relating to the relocation of the selected candidate to the duty station. This position is open to those legally authorized to live and work in Sweden for the duration of the contract. International IDEA is not able to support work permit applications.
Applying for this position: Applications should be submitted online no later than 23:59 (CEST) 31 May 2024.
Please note that all applications must be made in English.
Selection Process:
Evaluation of qualified candidates will include a written test assessment and up to two (2) interviews.
Candidates selected to proceed to the next stage of the process will be contacted once all applications have been carefully reviewed.
All candidates will be notified of the status of their application via email once the process has been finalized.
International IDEA is an equal-opportunity employer which seeks to further diversify its staff in terms of gender, culture and nationality. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Intern Inst For Democracy & Electoral Assistance
, https://www.idea.int/ Arbetsplats
International Idea Jobbnummer
8698943