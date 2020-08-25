Associate Product Manager - Identity Ecosystem - Schibsted Sverige AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Schibsted Sverige AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2020-08-25Are you looking for a chance to take the next step in product management?Do you enjoy the combination of long term strategic thinking and day-to-day problem solving?Do you get excited about the prospect of playing a key part in executing Schibsted's data and business strategies?With over 10 million users in Norway and Sweden, the Identity Ecosystem team in Schibsted is responsible for one of the largest login and identity solutions in the Nordics. We operate at the core of Schibsted's digital business model, and are responsible for connecting our users with the over 60 digital consumer brands in the Schibsted ecosystem, including Blocket, Aftonbladet, SvD, VG, Finn and Aftenposten. Now, we are looking for an additional Associate Product Manager (APM) to further strengthen our Stockholm team. Come join us in empowering people in their daily life!As APM in the Identity Ecosystem team, your responsibilities will include:- Being a driving force in the continued development of Schibsted's login and identity solution Schibsted account- Working closely with the Senior Product Manager (SPM) for Schibsted account in translating Schibsted strategies for identity, data and business areas into concrete and actionable product roadmaps, milestones, and deliveries- Being an advocate for both user and stakeholder/business needs to ensure that focus is on solving the largest problems and challenges- Proactively using quantitative and qualitative insights to ensure fact-based discussions and decision making- Executing initiatives to completion through close collaboration with developers, other product managers, UX resources and/or stakeholders across a wide range of Schibsted brands- Being a product evangelist for login and identity across the Schibsted organisation to build understanding and awareness for goals, priorities and plans- Being a true team player in the Schibsted account product team, e.g. through actively contributing in team planning meetings, stand-ups and retrospectsWe are looking for:- A "doer" that just knows how to get things done- A supportive and considerate team player that enjoys working closely with developers- Strong analytical skills that combines "an eye for detail" with the ability to stay focused on the bigger picture- Strong problem solving skills and ability to break down big hairy goals to small, iterative initiatives- Strong communication skills and ability to build trust with all types of internal and external stakeholders- A natural instinct for product and creativity combined with an understanding of how the product impacts both business and end users- The ability to thrive in an agile and fast paced environment- Excellent verbal and written communication skills- Degree level qualification in business or technology, or equivalent experienceSchibsted Data & Tech is a central product and tech unit that serves all of Schibsted. We are about 250+ people in Oslo, Stockholm and Krakow, and collaborate closely with other product and tech teams in all units in Schibsted. Areas of responsibilities include data & technology strategy, privacy/data trends/responsible data & machine learning, information security and internal IT.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2020-08-25Fast månads- vecko- eller timlönSista dag att ansöka är 2020-10-04Schibsted Sverige AB5332251