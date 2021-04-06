Associate Producer - EA Digital Illusions CE AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos EA Digital Illusions CE AB

EA Digital Illusions CE AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm2021-04-06We are DICEDICE (EA Digital Illusions Creative Entertainment), the award-winning studio based in Stockholm, Sweden, is best known for creating the phenomenally successful Battlefield franchise, the Battlefront franchise, and the innovative game Mirror's Edge.We work through our 4 guiding values: Passion with Purpose, Creative Innovation, Everything Quality, and One Community. We recognise that our people are the backbone and driving force to our creative products. As such, we are dedicated to providing everyone the environment to express, learn, and be their very best with a common cause.The challenge aheadWe are looking for a Live Service Producer to join one of our game teams. A Producer at DICE works closely with the development teams to help create and deliver our games. As a Live Service Producer on the team you will be responsible for partnering with team leaders to help drive the creation, execution, and quality of features on a day to day basis. You will report to a Sr. Producer and be involved in the development of all aspects of the game from the early concept stages through production, finaling and Live Service.You have a strong passion for console and PC gaming in general and shooters in particular and a strong desire to push games forward.ResponsibilitiesOwns the vision for one or more features of a game, prioritizing Players FirstResponsible to drive prioritization for the team creating plans and roadmapsDrives decision making through collaboration within areas of responsibilityUnderstand the player needs, business goals and driversDrive new feature developmentCandidate qualitiesExperience developing service/systems based featuresExperience building or managing a live serviceYou will have +4 years of experience at a game studio working as a junior producer.Product owner experience, leading a team of + 20 personsExperience in coordinating several plans in parallelInternational / Professional experience a plusBachelor's Degree in Business, Finance, Informatics or equivalentInterest and experience from playing games, preferably FPS - please mention this in your cover letterWhat's in it for you? Glad you asked!At DICE we take care of our staff and have done so during our steady growth over the last decade. In addition to a great benefits package, we offer our employees 10 EA games per year, massage every three weeks, a variety of sports activities (yoga and crossfit to name a few) and health care allowance. We have a collective bargain agreement with Unionen and Sveriges Ingenjörer and also provide our employees with occupational pension.At DICE we respect and value our employees' personal lives. A good work-life balance is something we strive to practice and maintain even during high-intensity periods.If this opportunity sounds like a great fit for you, please submit your resume and introduction letter in English explaining why you want to work at DICE, and we will get back to you once we have reviewed.We look forward to receiving your application!2021-04-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-16EA Digital Illusions CE ABSödermalmsállen 3611828 Stockholm5674569