Associate Principal Scientist /Senior Scientist, Bioinformatics
AstraZeneca AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an experienced bioinformatician to join our Data Science & Bioinformatics team. You will be part of the Translational Science and Experimental Medicine (TSEM) department in the Respiratory and Immunology therapeutic area. As a department we promote an open and collaborative atmosphere, with a culture that is both science-based and patient-focused. Our mission is to understand disease mechanisms at the molecular level, identify the most effective targets and the right patient populations.
This role is located at one of our sites in either Gothenburg (Sweden) or Gaithersburg (US).
Be encouraged and supported to think creatively in our dynamic environment. Here we are free from fear of failure, free to ask the right questions and make bold decisions. We harness data science & AI to fast-forward our research. Making sure work born in a lab can make a real difference, every day, impacting patients' lives across the world.
What you will do
In this role, you will work in a highly cross-functional and thriving environment together with specialists in sequencing, immunological and respiratory disease, as well as with other data science & bioinformatics experts.
For this role we are looking for an outstanding bioinformatician to enable translational science via integration of large-scale omics, clinical data, real world evidence and literature data to deliver precision medicine within our pipeline. You 'll be identifying novel targets, biomarkers and patient sub-groups through innovative data analysis approaches including utilization of clinical cohort omics data sets.
You will contribute to the identification of transformational precision medicine propositions to deliver life changing medicines to patients. You will be responsible for planning, performing and interpreting your analysis and communicate results. By applying state-of-the-art analytical methods, you will maximise the knowledge extrapolated from our growing omics data in complex diseases impacting the project progression and future treatment options for patients with unmet medical needs.
Depending on your previous experience, your initial career level will be an Associate Principal Scientist or Senior Scientist.
Essential for the role
* MSc with extensive industry experience (4+ years), or preferably, PhD or equivalent in bioinformatics, data science, statistics, biostatistics, mathematics, or another similar subject area.
* Substantial experience and proficiency in large-scale omics data analysis, integration and interpretation is a requirement. Omics include transcriptomics, single cell, spatial transcriptomics, proteomics (Olink, LC/MS), genomics, and other types of next generation sequencing (NGS) such as chromatin state approaches.
* Excellent coding skills in Python, R, or similar language appropriate for large scale omics analysis and experience with version control (Git/Bitbucket).
* A good understanding of life sciences and how omics data can be utilised to derive biological insight is required. Experience from applying this across different phases of pharmaceutical discovery and development is a preference.
* Outstanding communication and collaboration skills, both with experts and non-experts, and with peers as well as stakeholders is expected. Our team is a collaborative group, so the ability to be comfortable working in a goal-oriented way, with a team focused approach is central to be successful in the role.
* We believe you also have a high degree of independence and a proactive and delivery focused approach.
Desirable for the role
* Experience in pharmaceutical R&D and/or Post-doc experience.
* Molecular understanding of human diseases, patient stratification and biomarker-based endpoint generation, preferentially in respiratory and immunological disorders.
* Understanding of in vitro and in vivo model systems and assessment of translatability.
* Track record of applying bioinformatic analysis to drive projects in drug discovery or development in an industrial or academic setting. Familiarity with network analysis.
* Broad experience applying machine learning methods such as random forests, clustering, dimensionality reduction in a systems biology or systems medicine context.
* Working in a Linux environment, ideally with experience of cluster or cloud computing (e.g. AWS or Azure).
* Experience from leading projects with internal groups/external collaborators.
* Experience working within cross-functional teams.
Work policy
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working give us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
What's next?
If you are ready to make a difference - apply today, and we'll make it happen together! We welcome your application (including CV and cover letter), no later than July 24, 2024. If you're curious to know more about the position, please get in touch with hiring manager Greet De Baets at greet.debaets1@astrazeneca.com
.
Where can I find out more?
Follow AstraZeneca on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1603/
Follow AstraZeneca on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/astrazeneca_careers/?hl=en
Read more about BioPharmaceuticals R&D: https://www.astrazeneca.com/r-d.html Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-204477". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
Astra Zeneca Kontakt
AstraZeneca fredrik.larsson2@astrazeneca.com Jobbnummer
8795358