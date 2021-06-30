Associate Principal Scientist large molecules characterisation - AstraZeneca AB - Kemistjobb i Göteborg
Associate Principal Scientist large molecules characterisation
AstraZeneca AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg
2021-06-30
Inhalation Product Development (IPD) at AstraZeneca is a multinational organization that combines decades of experience in inhalation technology whether it is nebulisation, pMDI or DPI. We are part of AstraZeneca Operations, a truly world-class business unit which offers one of the most exciting, fast-paced, challenging and rewarding work environments in the world of operations, supply chain and manufacturing. Our vision is to develop and provide to patients best-in-class, innovative and sustainable products to deliver medicine via inhalation.
We're now looking for a talented and motivated Associate Principal Scientist specialised in large molecules characterisation to join our Analytical Development Biomolecules team within Inhalation Product Development (IPD) in Gothenburg, Sweden.
You will play a key role in leading the development of the new class of inhaled biologic products for AstraZeneca. You will join a highly collaborative team of analytical experts within the inhalation area, focusing on analytical development and characterisation of biomolecules, like proteins, oligonucleotides and peptides.
The role
You will be responsible for the identification and introduction of new and state of the art analytical techniques in the field of protein analysis, and apply these to progress the development of inhaled biologic products.
You will be responsible for the analytical deliveries from Phase I over Phase III clinical trials, contributing strongly to CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, Control) aspects and you will also lead science and technology initiatives to expand the scientific area with regards to the analytical characterisation of inhaled biologics.
You will work closely with formulators, device engineers, biopharmaceutic and aerosol scientists in IPD Gothenburg as well as globally to represent IPD cross functionally and across the external scientific community to drive science and innovation within inhaled drug projects.
This job includes lab-based responsibilities, where you are expected to lead by example, making a difference in steering the direction of the work as well as working collaboratively with colleagues. You will apply your excellent analytical expertise with large molecules to the drug projects you are working in and will drive the analytical development and strategy within the biomolecules projects for inhalation.
Essential requirements
*
PhD (or equivalent) in a relevant scientific field (e.g. Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry or Biotechnology) with at least several years of research experience post-PhD (or equivalent) in academia or industry.
*
Extensive knowledge of analytical methodologies for oligonucleotides, peptide and proteins characterisation; examples could include capillary electrophoresis, ion-exchange chromatography, ELISA, SDS-PAGE, cell-based assay).
*
Experience with method development and validation of analytical methods.
*
Documented experience of building collaborative relationships with stakeholders.
*
Excellent communication skills and ability to simplify complex technical information.
*
Proficiency to communicate in English both orally and in writing.
*
Track record of scientific excellence including publications, presentations and networking activities.
*
Strong ambition to develop yourself and others, by coaching and tutoring junior colleagues.
Desired Skills
*
In-depth knowledge of analytical development work and CMC deliveries of large molecules projects.
*
Previous experience of leading technical teams and/or networks.
*
Good understanding of the overall drug development process from discovery through to launch.
*
Experience of inhaled product development.
*
Experience of regulatory file submissions or agencies interactions.
*
Experience of working in a GMP environment.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we 're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration.
Our Gothenburg site is one of AstraZeneca's three strategic science centers. The site is home to over 2,500 employees, from 50 different nationalities. Gothenburg includes the complete range of functions, and as such offers plenty of development opportunities for a wide range of professionals. Our science teams collaborate with academic and industry partners in Sweden and globally.
What's next!
If this sounds like the next challenge for you-apply today!
Welcome with your application no later than August 16, 2021.
For more information, please contact Noemi Gaglianone, noemi.gaglianone@astrazeneca.com.
Where can I find out more?
AstraZeneca: https://www.astrazeneca.com/
Operations at AstraZeneca - delivering our science to patient: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gak5Ham8oUw&list=PLgfkdJlwmkT6h7sZKBXqs7Xj4PobD4RmR&index=7
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Not Specified
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Astrazeneca AB
Jobbnummer
5839375
