Associate Principal Scientist - Product and Process Control

Associate Principal Scientist in Product and Process Control- Make a Meaningful Impact on People's Lives!
Are you ready to take your career to the next level and make a meaningful impact on people's lives with life-changing medicines? Join our Operations team in Gothenburg as an Associate Principal Scientist and be part of a team where everyone feels a personal connection to the people we impact.
At AstraZeneca, our Operations team has a big ambition: to deliver more medicines to patients, quicker and more affordably. We are driven by our commitment to deliver accelerated growth for AstraZeneca and to make people's lives better.
In Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), within Operations, we are the bridge between brilliant science and innovative medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering active ingredients, formulations and devices required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
At Oral Product Development (OPD) in Gothenburg, a sub-division of PT&D, we focus on the fields of Oral Controlled Release Drug products and Immediate Release Drug Products. You will join a vibrant team that is working on the next generation of medicines and play a key role in the development of new medicinal product
We are currently looking for an Associate Principal Scientist of Product and Process Control to strengthen our capabilities in the development and implementation of enhanced control strategies to our late phase portfolio. We believe that you are a leader in this area with significant scientific and drug project experience and want to strengthen our team by joining us in OPD.
What you'll do
As an Associate Principal Scientist, you will play a crucial role in designing, developing, and delivering high-quality enhanced control strategies by applying your expert knowledge in the areas of PAT, Chemometrics, and advanced process monitoring and control tools. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, contribute to regulatory documentation, and lead digital projects implementing innovative monitoring and control tools to our continuous manufacturing platforms. You will also take part in the validation and technical transfer of models and/ or PAT tools supporting product control strategies across Operations. You will also bring a future focussed, innovative mindset to deliver further digitally oriented approaches, data science, predictive modelling and simulation, and artificial intelligence.
Essential for the role:
* A solid scientific background (MSc or PhD in pharmacy, process control engineering or similar discipline)
* Demonstrated experience of ensuring compliance with operational requirements (GMP, GAMP, Process Safety, Data integrity, Change Control)
* Working knowledge of empirical/mechanistic models, machine learning, and AI for product/process control
* Ability to document and present your work concisely and comprehensibly
* Strong collaboration, communication, and leadership skills
* Experience developing control strategies for pharmaceutical commercial manufacturing processes
Desirable for the role:
* Broad knowledge of pharmaceutical process equipment/technology for continuous processes
* Experience using multi-variate analysis and chemometrics
* Rational approach to problem-solving and sound reasoning
* Experience with digital tools supporting enhanced control strategies (DCS, PAT management system, APC, Multivariate monitoring platform)
* Demonstrated experience of regulatory authoring of models/control strategies for pharmaceutical manufacturing processes
Why AstraZeneca?
We offer an inclusive environment where you can grow your career while making a positive impact on people's lives. Our team is a multigenerational workforce that thrives on curiosity and problem-solving. We are committed to sustainability and leading the way in delivering Lean processes that drive greater efficiency and speed.
Are you ready to step up and lead in a fast-paced environment that rewards commitment and offers diverse career opportunities? Join us at AstraZeneca and be part of our journey towards making people's lives better!
AstraZeneca is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment that accommodates all individuals. If you require accommodations during the application process, please let us know.
So, what's next?
