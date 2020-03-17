Associate Principal In Vivo Imaging Scientist - AstraZeneca AB - Biologjobb i Göteborg
Associate Principal In Vivo Imaging Scientist
AstraZeneca AB / Biologjobb / Göteborg
2020-03-17
Do you have great knowledge of working with in vivo and feel passionate about imaging and AI? Would you like to apply your expertise to make an impact in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines to patients all over the world? Here's your next challenge!
We are looking for an Associate Principal In Vivo Imaging Scientist to join our Imaging & AI team at AstraZeneca in Gothenburg, Sweden. As an In vivo Imaging scientist, you will play a pivotal role in MRI research and delivery to support of AstraZeneca's drug discovery and development projects in renal, hepatic, cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases.
In this position you will also be a part of the global imaging & AI group within Clinical Pharmacology and Safety Sciences (CPSS). CPSS is changing the way imaging technologies are combined to offer unprecedented insight and impact. Our imaging hubs combine data from histology, digital pathology, multiplex assays, advanced molecular imaging techniques (including mass spectrometry imaging) and a full suite of in vivo imaging technologies.
Our In Vivo Imaging Science team in Gothenburg is part of the global Imaging and AI organization at AstraZeneca and support all therapy areas and functions within AstraZeneca with preclinical imaging including MRI, SPECT, CT and optical imaging.
The role:
You feel enthusiastic about working with in vivo models and you have excellent knowledge of small-bore MRI instrumentation. Practical experience with pulse sequences and analytical approaches for use in the presence of physiologic motion will also be part of the role. Knowledge of other imaging technologies such as scintigraphy, PET, ultrasound and CT will be beneficial.
In this exciting role, you will deploy your excellent communication skills in working with pharmacologists, physiologists, physicians, informaticians and molecular biologists to design and perform MRI studies which are not only technically innovative, but also deliver data to accelerate the discovery and development of safe and effective new medicines. We also believe that you enjoy working in a team environment, supporting your colleagues. Job tasks included in the position:
* Development and delivery of imaging biomarkers.
* Design and execution of preclinical imaging experiments with integrity and emphasis on quality and animal welfare.
* Reporting and presenting preclinical imaging science at local and external meetings and conferences within these areas.
* Keep abreast of trends within the external scientific world to transform novel ideas appropriately into research programs and activities within AstraZeneca.
* Lead internal and external research investigations and use specialist knowledge to exploit new technologies.
* Collaborates as a key expert within a cross-functional team to develop image quantification methods.
Essential for the role:
* Highly skilled and experienced MR physicist and with an extensive background in quantitative MRI methodologies across multiple therapeutic areas.
* Ph.D. degree or corresponding experience with expert knowledge in MR physics and preclinical small-bore MRI instrumentation.
* Expertise and technical knowledge to accurately design, plan, conduct and report imaging experiments to quantify anatomical and functional effects related to pharmacological treatments.
* Proven record of publications in the field.
Desirable for the role:
* A proven history in independently developing biomarkers and delivering imaging projects within cardiac, respiratory or hepatic imaging.
* Relevant experience in drug discovery and/or early development.
* Knowledge and extensive experience in physiology as pharmacology.
* Experience from image quantification and AI/ML.
Does this sound like the challenge for you? Welcome to apply today!
We look forward to your application no later than 13th April, 2020.
If you would like to know more about the position, the team or working at AstraZeneca, please reach out to hiring manager Leif Hultin at leif.hultin@astrazeneca.com.
Additional information
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Permanent
Publiceringsdatum
2020-03-17
Ersättning
Not Specified
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-04-14
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Astrazeneca AB
Jobbnummer
5153088
