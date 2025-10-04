Associate Mechanical Engineer
2025-10-04
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Mechanical Design for exterior & Interior automotive.
Description
We are seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Junior CAD Design Engineer to join our automotive R&D team.
The ideal candidate will assist in the design and development of innovative automotive components and systems using CATIA.
This is an exciting opportunity to work within a dynamic team at the forefront of automotive innovation, contributing to the development of cutting-edge vehicles and technologies.
Tasks
CAD Design and Modeling:
- Create detailed 3D models and 2D drawings of automotive components, systems, and assemblies using industry-standard CAD software (e.g., CATIA, SolidWorks, AutoCAD).
- Ensure all designs adhere to engineering standards and project specifications.
- Support the development and iteration of prototypes through accurate CAD models.
Collaboration and Support:
- Collaborate closely with senior engineers, product developers, and cross-functional teams to understand project requirements.
- Assist in the preparation of technical documentation, design reports, and presentation materials.
- Participate in design reviews and contribute to troubleshooting and problem-solving efforts.
Prototyping and Testing Support:
- Assist in the coordination of prototype manufacturing, testing, and validation.
- Support the analysis of test data and contribute to design modifications based on test outcomes.
Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Automotive Engineering, or a related field.
- Native/business level Italian speaking & writing skills is mandatory for this position.
- 0-2 years of experience in CAD design, preferably in the automotive or a related field (internships or co-op experience acceptable).
- Proficiency in CAD software (e.g., CATIA, SolidWorks, AutoCAD, or similar).
- Basic knowledge of automotive systems and components.
- Familiarity with manufacturing processes and materials (preferred but not required).
- Strong attention to detail with excellent problem-solving skills.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment.
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
