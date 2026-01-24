Associate Lead Cinematic Artist
2026-01-24
Would you rather devote your time to creating supercool CGI short films or developing the next big action video game hit? Prefer working in an artistic role or a technical one?
Good news - here at Binary Motion, you won't have to choose!
As our Associate Lead Cinematic Artist, you'll combine artistic flair, storytelling instincts, and technical skill to craft emotionally impactful scenes that stay with players long after the credits roll.
We are unconventional creators of action games for PC and consoles - extremely fun to work with and definitely not for the faint-hearted. For nearly a decade, we pioneered the local game dev scene, driven by the ambition to become the regional game dev leader.
We are looking for someone like you to join us in our offices in Sweden or remotely. If everything written above ticks all your boxes so far, read on! We might be a match made in heaven!
What will you be doing as a part of Binary Motion
Create In-Game Cinematics using Unreal Engine
Create previsualizations and animatics as prototypes for future cutscenes
Work with the game and narrative design team in early prototype stages to understand the game's vision and provide new ideas via creating cutscenes
Take ownership of cutscenes throughout the whole production - from storyboard planning, through multiple iterations, realization, and post-production phase
Collaborate with the animation department to design and incorporate custom character animation in gameplay sequences and animated characters in cinematics
Animate the environment for narrative gameplay sequences and cinematics
In case of pre-rendered sequences, create and edit a finalized cinematic
Create promotional video material for the game
Support the Cinematic Director in planning and coordinating team tasks based on priorities, capacity, and deadlines
Help track team progress and proactively flag risks, bottlenecks, or dependencies.
Facilitate day-to-day collaboration within the Cinematic team and smooth communication with other departments
Contribute to defining, maintaining, and improving pipelines and workflows to ensure efficient and high-quality delivery
Keep the team informed about short-term goals, priorities, and task-related changes
Provide mentorship and hands-on support to team members through knowledge sharing and informal guidance
Give constructive feedback on work quality and support performance development in collaboration with the Cinematic Director
Assist the Cinematic Director with team capacity planning and provide input during hiring and onboarding of new team members
What do we expect from our ideal candidate?
Knowledge of Unreal Sequencer, Camera animation and Lighting Techniques
Knowledge of 3D animation software (Maya or equivalent)
Knowledge of animation & post-production software (After Effects or equivalent)
Creative thinking and attention to details
Knowledge of cinematography
It would be a plus if you have:
Previous experience in working on AA/AAA games
Previous experience with leading or mentoring the team
Knowledge of Unreal Particle Editor
Deep knowledge of the engine and animation tools, and ability to bring new solutions to complex problems
Knowledge and experience with traditional directing and photography
Active researching what would be useful from plug-ins, programs, and stock footage to use in the production of cutscene
Stay up to date with gaming trends, especially related to narration through cutscenes
In return, here is what we can give*:
The base game:
Competitive industry standard salary, because we all know that it matters
We prefer to work in a hybrid mode, but we also offer options for regular office-goers and remote work
For your health and stamina bars:
Flexible working hours: sleep in or start early - we trust you with your time
More time to rest: 30 days of vacation
Leveling up your XP:
Ongoing education and training: self-improvement is a priority, so conferences, classes, workshops, and courses (external and internal) are all a part of the package
Work with top talents, senior professionals and teams from your field of work
Back story and environment:
An extremely upbeat workplace like you have never seen before
Join a team working from 2 offices - and over 16+ countries around the world
Working shoulder to shoulder with Space Marine, Warhammer and WWZ developers from Saber Interactive (our mother company)
On-site based benefits and perks:
Premium private medical insurance
Awesome team-building events and personalized team-bonding events tailored to your preferences
Fitness support - allowances for gym/pool/sport activities
Coffee, fruits, snacks in the office
Merch and gifs
• Benefits may vary depending on location and contract type. Do not hesitate to ask us about more details on our benefits offer.
