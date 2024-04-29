Associate Launch Program Manager
Infor (sweden) AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-04-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infor (sweden) AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
For our Launch Operation team, we are seeking a dedicated Associate Launch Program Manager. Our team consists of 4 people and our focus is on Company and Partner readiness. As an Associate Launch Program Manager, your duties will be to ensure that our different teams and Partners are the subject matter experts our customers expect in order to get the full value of their partnership with Infor.
In this role, you will work closely with Product Management to understand Go-To-Market plans for prioritized business cases and needs. You will be responsible for managing the processes and time needed to prepare our different teams and partners for upcoming product releases.
If you are passionate about delivering value to customers and have a strong understanding of product management, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Join us and play a key role in ensuring the success of our product launches.
Level of Skills and Knowledge
Utilizes education and basic skills to define and/or address project needs.
Primary focus is on developing skills and learning company policies and procedures.
A day in the life typically includes:
Works with smaller and/or less complex assignments. May assist more experienced employees with tasks to broaden professional skills.
Follows standard practices and procedures in analyzing situations or data from which answers can be readily obtained.
Guidance and instruction are readily available, and work is closely monitored until the incumbent exhibits the necessary skills and confidence to handle projects more independently
Essential Functions
Work closely with product and release management on less complex assignments, to understand Go-To-Market plans for the prioritized business cases and needs.
Responsible for securing company and partner readiness through collaboration with all departments around roadmap, needs, knowledge and business message.
Basic Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in business administration, or Computer Science and / or equivalent experience.
Problem resolution skills
Strong interpersonal, presentation skills, and written and verbal communication skills in English.
Experienced project leader.
About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software products for companies in industry specific markets. Infor builds complete industry suites in the cloud and efficiently deploys technology that puts the user experience first, leverages data science, and integrates easily into existing systems. Over 60,000 organizations worldwide rely on Infor to help overcome market disruptions and achieve business-wide digital transformation.
For more information visit www.infor.com
Our Values
At Infor, we strive for an environment that is founded on a business philosophy called Principle Based ManagementTM (PBMTM) and eight Guiding Principles: integrity, stewardship & compliance, transformation, principled entrepreneurship, knowledge, humility, respect, self-actualization. Increasing diversity is important to reflect our markets, customers, partners, and communities we serve in now and in the future.
We have a relentless commitment to a culture based on PBM. Informed by the principles that allow a free and open society to flourish, PBMTM prepares individuals to innovate, improve, and transform while fostering a healthy, growing organization that creates long-term value for its clients and supporters and fulfillment for its employees.
Infor is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We are committed to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment. Infor does not discriminate against candidates or employees because of their sex, race, gender identity, disability, age, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, veteran status, or any other protected status under the law. If you require accommodation or assistance at any time during the application or selection processes, please submit a request by following the directions located in the FAQ section at the bottom of the infor.com/about/careers webpage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infor (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556224-1348), http://www.infor.com
Torshamnsgatan 27 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Huvudkontor Jobbnummer
8645760