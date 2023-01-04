Associate General Counsel/Compliance Officer - 12 month contract
2023-01-04
Nasdaq is looking for a Compliance Officer to join our Compliance team in Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki or Copenhagen for 12 months. Nasdaq is recognized around the globe as a diversified worldwide financial technology, trading and information services provider to the capital markets serving businesses and investors from over 50 offices in 26 countries across six continents - and in every capital market.
We are a core compliance team focusing on compliance and audits for Nasdaq's Nordic regulated entities. You will work in a small team of driven and dedicated compliance officers and lawyers.
Your role and responsibilities:
Working with management and operational departments to formalize and maintain policies and procedures to ensure that the regulated business is compliant with applicable securities laws and EU regulation
Ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place to prevent, detect and accurate compliance failures
Participate in the maintenance and development of a proven compliance framework for the regulated entities
Together with the team maintain the relationship with supervisory authorities and other regulators for one or more of the regulated entities
Work with management to develop new compliance policies and procedures
Reporting to the Board of Directors in relation to compliance matters on a quarterly basis
Follow up on new regulation and engage with internal partners and regulators to ensure compliant implementation
We expect you to have:
Masters of law preferred
3-5 years of validated experience with compliance within a financial institution
Experience within compliance controls and audits and working with regulatory entities
Shown experience in providing regulatory guidance and advice
Ability to work independently, although close together with team members, and has strong communication skills
To suit this position, you are a team player but also enjoy working individually and you thrive to produce high quality work within deadlines. In addition, you are used to assume responsibility and are detailed oriented and hard-working.
Does this sound like you?
This is a temporary full time position with a 12-month contract located in Stockholm or in our other Nordic locations (Oslo, Helsinki, Copenhagen).
As the process is ongoing, please submit your application in English as soon as possible.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
Apply online: http://nasdaqinc.contacthr.com/119503521
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nasdaq Stockholm AB
