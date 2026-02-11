Associate Game Designer
Fatalist Development AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm Visa alla grafiska jobb i Stockholm
2026-02-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fatalist Development AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
, Storuman
, Malå
eller i hela Sverige
Expansive Worlds is a creative division of Avalanche Studios Group and a leading developer and publisher of outdoor games. Since 2009, Expansive Worlds has been devoted to delivering highly immersive outdoor gaming experiences for millions of players and best known for the long-standing and successful theHunter franchise.
The Position
Expansive Worlds is currently hiring an Associate Game Designer to join one of our projects within the division. As a Game Designer, it is your job to conceive of new and engaging gameplay content and implement it into the game using our proprietary engine. You do this by collaborating closely with your fellow designers, artists, animators, programmers, audio designers and the QA team to map out and deliver your ideas from conception to final release.
What you'll do
Break down design problems and propose practical solutions; escalate complex issues to senior designers.
Collaborate with senior designers to learn the game's needs, constraints, and intentions, and help create design solutions that support the project vision.
Learn how design decisions affect the business and the final product; apply that understanding to improve features.
Contribute to game design across systems to help realize the game's vision under guidance.
Understand basic engine capabilities and limitations; test ideas within those constraints and report findings.
Who you are
Experience working on an Open World game
Demonstrates ability to contribute to releasable gameplay in a production environment
Confident in presenting new ideas
Able to iterate and change gameplay based on feedback
Ability to create viable design solutions on paper
Note: Research shows under-represented groups in the industry might not apply to a job if they don't check off every requirement. At Avalanche, we're more about your drive to learn and interest in tackling challenges than what's on your resume! So don't stress if you don't tick every box- shoot us your application anyway! Diverse opinions and different experiences are what make our teams so great, not itemized lists of qualifications.
The Stockholm location
Our Stockholm office is situated in Södermalm, the beating heart of the city's game industry. It's a physical representation of our games - the lush vegetation of Just Cause and theHunter: Call of the Wild meets corroded metal straight out of Mad Max. It has everything you need to make it your creative base camp.
Our values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we create worlds beyond limits. But that's not exclusive to our games, so we're committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. All Avalanchers have a shared responsibility to create an open work environment where everyone is treated equally and respectfully. Being part of our world is not contingent on your heritage, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to apply
To apply for this position, please register below and provide your CV in English. We review applications continuously. All further studio-related information is provided under a non-disclosure agreement.
At Avalanche Studios Group we're always on the lookout for talented individuals to join our passionate team, but please note that relocation assistance is not available for this role. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fatalist Development AB
(org.nr 556755-2418), https://avalanchestudios.com
Västgötagatan 5 (visa karta
)
118 27 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Fatalist Development AB Jobbnummer
9737621