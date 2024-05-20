Associate Function Developer
2024-05-20
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Who are we?
The Vehicle Motion & Thermal Management Technology stream leads and develops complete vehicle motion and thermal control solutions for Safe, Sustainable and Efficient transportation. Our technology scope is broad and involves advanced mechatronic systems related to the motion and optimization of energy in our vehicles.
Within Vehicle Motion Management we develop, deliver, and maintain the sustainable system and SW solutions that contribute to centralized control of the vehicle motion in a safe efficient and effective manner for conventional and autonomous driving.
The vehicle Motion Management team is looking for an associate function developer to join our growing team to meet the future challenges with battery electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles, and autonomous vehicles. We are an agile team that delivers in-house Motion Control and advanced actuator coordination SW than is used to enhance vehicle stability, performance, and energy efficiency for various vehicle configurations in different driving situations.
As an associate function developer, you will participate in areas, including (but not limited) to:
Design of vehicle motion coordination and prediction strategies for both manually driven and highly automated vehicles.
* SW design considering e.g. ISO26262 & Cyber Security requirements.
* SW development within our Continuous Integration framework, delivering SW updates to production vehicles.
* Algorithm design and proof of concept investigations for new Vehicle Motion Management functionality (for both manually driven and highly automated vehicles).
* Requirement handling.
* Vehicle testing.
* To lead the coordination of design and integration activities for the EUF, cross modules, domains, and engineering departments in all product life cycle phases.
* You will be an important member of an agile team, contributing to short-term deliveries as well as long-term strategies.
Who are you?
You are someone at the start of your career and ready to apply your knowledge into the practical world. One who is eager to know the business and develop an understanding of ways of working. We are there for you to coach and help you transition into an accomplished professional.
As a person, you are a team player with a positive mindset, and you are curious about the various challenges of application development. You have the willingness to effectively build relationship networks inside and outside the organization.
Being resilient is important for this position; meaning being able to rebound from setbacks and adversity when facing difficult situations. You are eager to take ownership of your own area and deliveries and thereby take accountability. You are action oriented and take on new opportunities with a sense of urgency, high energy and enthusiasm.
We believe that you have a genuine interest in vehicle dynamics (or rigid body dynamics) and control theory. You have a good understanding and some experience in software development and the related environment. We believe you are creative and have the mindset to constantly learn and improve to have the best solutions for our customers. You have the ability to collect data, define problems, establish facts, and draw conclusions.
Your knowledge and background
* Bachelors' or Master's Degree in Vehicle Dynamics, Control systems, Mechatronics, Robotics, or similar
* Experience in advanced control systems
* SW development in Matlab / Simulink, C, C++, Python
* Understanding of Application SW development and the related environment
* B driver license
Meritorious to have
* Hands-on experience with automotive systems especially vehicle motion control and dynamics
* Experience with SW development according to ISO26262
* Knowledge in version control tools (git)
* Knowledge of Automotive CAN protocol
* It will be seen as meritorious with C or CE Driver License
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
About Volvo Group
Every day across the globe, our trucks, buses, engineers, construction equipment, and financial services make modern life possible.
We offer an ethical culture dedicated to caring about others and the world in which we live. We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient and sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to leave it in better shape for the next generation.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
