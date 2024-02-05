Associate ESW Integration Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2024-02-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Join Our Team as an Embedded Integration Engineer
Are you passionate about shaping the future of automotive technology? Do you have experience in Autosar integration and a genuine interest in programming? If so, this is an exciting opportunity for you to become a key player in developing Volvo's next-generation software platform for the main ECU.
About the Position:
As an Embedded Integration Engineer, you will be an integral part of a team of highly skilled engineers working on Volvo's cutting-edge software platform. We're seeking individuals with experience in Automotive and Autosar, and if you haven't worked extensively with memory allocation, multi-core, and software design, this is the perfect chance to broaden your knowledge in these areas.
Key Responsibilities:
• Configuring and integrating Autosar stack
• SW components configuration
• Memory allocation and multi-core
• Contributing to SW design
• Application intergration
• Fault trace and troubleshoot errors in our technical area
Who We Are
The Base SW Group within Electrical and Electronics Architecture at Vehicle Technology is on a mission to provide the best-in-class embedded software platform and technologies, enabling software-driven transport solutions for Volvo. We believe in "Software-Defined Everything" and foster teamwork and collaboration with a continuous improvement mindset.
Why Join Us
• Global and multicultural work environment
• Opportunities to collaborate with experts, engineers, academia, and research institutes
• Work on the complete life cycle of on-board base SW platform
• Engage in developmental activities with excellent growth opportunities
Who We're Looking For
• B.Sc or M.Sc in Embedded Software Engineering or equivalent
• Proficient in Python and C programming
• Experience with SW testing and CANoe
• Agile team experience
• Self-driven and eager to learn
What You'll Get
• Be part of a highly skilled team defining, developing, and maintaining platform software for trucks globally
• Engage in various developmental activities with excellent opportunities for intellectual growth
• Contribute to an inclusive culture that values diversity and creativity
At Volvo, we believe that an inclusive team enhances group dynamics, creativity, and innovative problem-solving. We welcome fresh ideas because it's our people who make the difference. Apply now, and let's shape the future together!
We strive for an inclusive culture and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds.
The application process will be ongoing.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4947-42235337". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Smita Shree +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
8446600