Associate Engineer
Northvolt Ett AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Skellefteå
2024-02-26
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt Ett AB i Skellefteå
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Working at Northvolt means building Northvolt - we don't just offer a job, we offer the chance to help shape the nature of a new industry.
We are excited to open the applications for the Graduate Program starting in September of 2024.
This year's program will focus on bringing fresh talent to the North of Sweden in Skellefteå where we are currently building Europe's Largest Giga Factories.
Please apply with a CV in English, a Cover Letter and a transcript of your university grades.
About the Graduate Program:
As a graduate you will have the chance to learn about a specific field of engineering throughout a six months program. The program will consist of joining the team of your choice as a graduate engineer and get the opportunity to be taught by some of the pioneers in the battery industry.
Furthermore, you will get exposure through various parts of the organization by participating in monthly forums and lectures.
Your learning will further be enhanced by weekly modules on our LinkedIn Learning platform. The modules will primarily focus on success at work and building resilience and funnel into specific lectures as the program runs by.
The aim of the program is to provide a supportive platform for ambitious young professionals to sky rocket their career.
By taking part in the program, you will get the opportunity to learn and be supported throughout the first six months. You will then continue into full time employment, should the role be a mutual fit.
What is a Graduate?
You are an individual that is currently finishing your studies and looking to kickstart your career in September of 2024.
You should have completed a Bachelors or Masters degree in a relevant STEM or Business Administration field.
You are an individual who is open to learning new things, willing to go the extra mile and solve difficult problems Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
(org.nr 559154-7715)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Arbetsplats
Northvolt ETT AB Jobbnummer
8498542