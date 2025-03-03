Associate Director Validation, site Quality
Randstad AB / Chefsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla chefsjobb i Mölndal
2025-03-03
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Associate Director Validation, site Quality
Join us in our Site Quality Team! We provide Quality oversight in the development of Investigational products and have the responsibility for Licence to Operate at our development site and play an important part in the commercialisation of new medicines. Development Quality is a Global group, with teams located in Gothenburg (Sweden), Macclesfield, (UK) and Durham (North Carolina, US). With a portfolio encompassing both small and large molecules, combination products and ground breaking technologies you will be a part of providing novel life-changing medicines to our patients around the globe.
Are you ready to take the lead in ensuring patient safety and maintaining License to Operate across our Development functions? As an Associate Director in Site Quality, you will be the prime source for quality/compliance advise in validation activities and provide quality leadership to Development functions. You will interpret AZ regulatory and GMP standards into appropriate quality standards and provide guidance to ensure AstraZeneca and Regulatory requirements are met. The role requires independent operation, risk management and lean skills, and decision-making against a background of varying regulations and standards. Your responsibility will extend to internal assets and GMP compliance decisions, having a major impact on AZ's business.
This is a consultant assignment with Randstad Life Sciences. Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competences within Life Science. As a consultant you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Deadline 2024-03-13 - the selection process and interviews will be ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible!
Responsibilities
As an Associate Director, you will develop and maintain in-depth knowledge of the quality regulations and guidelines applicable to your area. You will mentor and support junior colleagues, build strong customer relationships, and participate in GxP audits/initiatives. You will also be responsible for developing and approving GMP documentation and QA risk assessments, providing Quality input into business improvement projects, and be part of external Regulatory Authority GMP inspections. You will work closely with the leadership teams of our customers to set strategic direction for quality within that area, maintaining quality oversight and driving continuous improvement.
Most appreciated in the role is the ability to lead projects, to improve processes or ways of working and support different functions with your subject matter expert knowledge. Working in a development environment makes your role versified and enables lifelong learning in everyday tasks.
Qualifications
Essential for the role:
Appropriate scientific degree with extensive experience (5-10 years) of working with validation, in a pharmaceutical GMP environment, preferably within a pharmaceutical development organization
Extensive experience from working with all types of validation including, equipment, automation and IT system.
A broad and comprehensive understanding of Quality Systems and GMP and good knowledge and reputation in the QA arena and specifically in GMP matters
A comprehensive understanding of the pharmaceutical/drug development process is essential. A detailed scientific understanding of the Product types being supported is desirable
Experienced in leading projects, making decisions, acting courageously and communicating with conviction and inspiration and in building excellent relationships both internally and with external suppliers or service providers
Understanding of Supply Chain processes is desirable
Soft skills:
You thrive when you work independently, when leading projects and take pride in structuring your day, knowing that the diverse workload can change the schedule with little notice.
You are a problem solver who can look at solutions in a pragmatic way - coming up with creative solutions whilst still following our strict regulations.
Excellent team working and networking skills
Demonstrates independent judgement and uses risk management in complex situations
Capable of making decisions, acting courageously and communicating with conviction and inspiration
Demands excellence (sets high bar) and delivers
A good communicator with experience of interacting effectively across interfaces
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9198980