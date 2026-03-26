Associate Director Oral and Parenteral Drug Product
AstraZeneca AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
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, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
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Are you ready for an opportunity to join Formulation and Process Design (FPD) in a management role with a focus on leading a team that develops Oral and Parenteral drug products? Then this role might be the one for you!
At AstraZeneca, we put patients first and strive to meet their unmet needs worldwide. If you are swift to action, confident leading others, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, don't hesitate to apply!
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D), sits within Operations, and is the organisation that bridge between brilliant science and innovative medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering the active ingredients, formulations and combination products required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
We are currently recruiting for an Associate Director within Formulation and Process Design (FPD) within PT&D. This position will be accountable for the performance and results of a globally based team working on both oral and injectable drug products. Experience in late-stage product development and people leadership are required for this position.
The role is based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
As an FPD Associate Director, you will:
* Lead and develop a high-performing global team of experienced pharmaceutical scientists, setting clear goals and priorities aligned to portfolio and business objectives.
* Contribute to the definition of our Formulation and Process Design strategy for oral and/or injectable drug products and enable its effective execution through close collaboration with both scientific and line leaders.
* Role model and drive collaborative global working with a flexible mentality that enables right first time delivery across a range of parallel activities.
* Assist the team with prioritization, stakeholder management, customer interactions and relationships with external collaborators.
* Build capability and foster an inclusive, innovative team culture focused on scientific excellence, continuous improvement, and future-ready skills.
* Contribute to authoring and reviewing of regulatory submissions.
* Champion lean and digital ways of working, utilising data science, modelling and AI to enhance agility, efficiency, and scientific decision-making.
* Drive improvement initiatives for the function, both local and global.
* Ensure full compliance with SHE and cGMP standards, aligning with AZ and external regulatory requirements.
Essential requirements
* Educational background at research level (PhD) in Pharmaceutical Sciences, or degree in a relevant subject area (eg Pharmaceutical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Biological Engineering, Chemical Engineering or similar) with significant work experience relevant to the role.
* Significant work experience in formulation and process design and development of oral and/or injectables drug products.
* People and scientific leadership experience promoting, motivating and empowering diverse and inclusive culture to support accomplishment of individual, team and organizational objectives.
* Proven keen interest in developing both people and organizational effectiveness with significant experience in people leadership and lean working.
* Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to engage and collaborate seamlessly across boundaries with a problem-solving attitude and focus on delivery.
* Effective influencing and prioritization skills to ensure effective resource management and project delivery to deadlines.
* Strong understanding of lean principles and the ability to drive continuous improvement.
* Proven strong digital acumen with demonstrated ability to lead teams in adopting digital, modelling, simulation and AI-enabled approaches, building capability and driving data-informed decision-making across the portfolio.
Desirable requirements
* Good awareness of quality systems and their role in successful product registration.
* Excellent scientific leadership skills, delivering robust scientific contributions to projects with evidence of applying risk-based and value driven approaches for successful delivery.
* Effective communication and stakeholder management, with the ability to discuss complex ideas in a simple, easy to understand, manner.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
We work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world and apply now!
We welcome your application no later than April 7th, 2026. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-248188". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Jobbnummer
9822138