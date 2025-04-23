Associate Director of Engineering
Hej, Truecaller is calling you from Stockholm, Sweden! Ready to pick up?
Our goal is to make communication smarter, safer, and more efficient, all while building trust everywhere. We're all about bringing you smart services with a big social impact, keeping you safe from fraud, harassment, scam calls, or messages, so you can focus on the conversations that matter.
Top 20 most downloaded apps globally, and the world's #1 caller ID and spam-blocking service for Android and iOS, with extensive AI capabilities, with more than 450 million active users per month.
Founded in 2009, listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm and is categorized as a Large Cap. Our focus on innovation, operational excellence, sustainable growth, and collaboration has resulted in consistently high profitability and strong EBITDA margins.
A team of 400 people from ~35 different nationalities spread across our headquarters in Stockholm and offices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurgaon, and Tel Aviv, with high ambitions.
We at The Search team are responsible for some of the most vital and impactful features of the Truecaller application. These include:
Caller Identification: Identifying who is calling and making sure users can take educated decisions to pick up or not
Spam Protection: Identifying and blocking spam numbers, calculating spam likelihood, and enhancing overall spam detection.
Name Accuracy: Guaranteeing that users see the most accurate and reliable names associated with numbers.
Fraud Protection: Developing and maintaining services to protect users from fraudulent calls and scams.
As the Associate Director of Engineering for the Search team, you will lead cross-functional disciplines including Android, Backend, QA, and Data. You'll provide strategic technical leadership and oversee the day-to-day management of the engineering team, while also partnering closely with the VP of Engineering to drive organization-wide engineering initiatives.
The impact you will create:
Manage and lead Android, Backend, QA, and data disciplines within the Search team.
Provide technical leadership and guidance to the engineering team.
Mentor and develop team members.
Participate in strategic planning and decision-making for the engineering team (including conducting technical design reviews)
Drive continuous improvement in processes and technologies.
Collaborate closely with the business unit lead to align engineering initiatives with overall business objectives and strategies. This involves:
Regular meetings to discuss progress, challenges, and upcoming priorities
Jointly defining key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure success
Ensuring that engineering solutions meet the specific needs of the business unit
Proactively identifying and addressing potential risks and dependencies
Fostering a strong working relationship based on open communication and trust
Collaborate closely with the VP of Engineering to identify and drive horizontal engineering initiatives that span multiple teams or departments. This may include:
Establishing and promoting standard engineering practices and processes.
Leading cross-functional projects to solve complex technical challenges.
Identifying and implementing opportunities to leverage shared technologies and resources.
Fostering a culture of collaboration and knowledge sharing across engineering teams.
Ensure high-quality software delivery and adherence to best practices.
What you bring in:
Proven leadership experience in managing and mentoring engineering teams, preferably in mobile app development.
Strong technical background in backend systems (JVM-based or similar).
Experience with Agile methodologies (Scrum/Kanban) and ability to drive efficient development workflows.
Solid understanding of mobile CI/CD pipelines and release management.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to collaborate across functions (Product, Design, DevOps).Strong problem-solving skills with a focus on delivering high-quality software in a fast-paced environment.
It would be great if you also have:
Knowledge of performance optimization for Android applications.
Experience with security best practices.
Prior experience in hiring and scaling mobile engineering teams.
Sounds like your dream job?
We will fill the position as soon as we find the right candidate, so please send your application as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, we will conduct a background check.
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden.
We only accept applications in English.
What we offer:
A smart, talented, and agile team: An international team where ~35 nationalities are working together in several locations and time zones with a learning, sharing, and fun environment.
A great compensation package: Competitive salary, 30 days of paid vacation, flexible working hours, private health insurance, parental leave top-up, pension contribution, Udemy membership to keep learning and improving, and free gym membership.
Great tech tools: Pick the computer and phone you fancy most within our budget ranges.
Office life: We strongly believe in in-person collaboration and follow an office-first approach while offering some flexibility. Enjoy your days with great colleagues with loads of good stuff to learn from, and a wide range of yummy snacks and beverages. In addition, every now and then, check out the playroom for a fun break or join our exciting parties and or team activities such as Lab days, Running team, movie nights in our cinema, or a Geek lunch. There's something for everyone!
Come as you are:
Truecaller is diverse, equal, and inclusive. We need a variety of backgrounds, perspectives, beliefs, and experiences to keep building our great products. No matter where you are based, which language you speak, your accent, race, religion, color, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, etc. All those things make you who you are, and that's why we would love to meet you. Så ansöker du
