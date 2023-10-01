Associate Director in BioPharmaceutics Science unit
2023-10-01
Are you ready for an opportunity to join New Modalities and Parenteral Development in a management role with a focus on leading a team that develops deep BioPharmaceutics understanding of our drug products? Then this role might be the one for you!
At AstraZeneca, we put patients first and strive to meet their unmet needs worldwide. Working as an Associate Director means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) is the bridge between brilliant science and innovative medicines that help millions of people. We work across the entire value chain, designing and delivering the active ingredients, formulations and combination products required to support new medicines - from supplies for use in early toxicology studies and clinical trials to developing the technology to ensure drugs can be scaled up for commercial manufacture.
Within our Product Development organization, we have formed a new BioPharmaceutics Science unit that unites our late-stage BioPharmaceutics expertise in modelling and simulation, advanced in-vitro methods and regulatory advocacy to provide a vibrant scientific environment and the critical mass needed to generate significant business impact. We are currently looking for the right candidate to be an Associate Director within the BioPharmaceutics science unit, leading an experienced team and supporting projects across both our Oral Product Development and New Modalities and Parenteral Development departments. This is the perfect time to progress your career and influence the evolution of this key capability.
We are seeking a candidate with significant scientific experience, from a BioPharmaceutics background, who can lead both individuals and projects and enable them to develop and grow. We work in cross-skilled project teams across all delivery routes, from oral to IV, providing a rich opportunity to deploy your technical and leadership skills. The role is based in Gothenburg, Sweden with an expectation to be on site close to the team, and is part of a global group operating across Sweden and the UK.
What you'll do
As an NMPD Associate Director, you will be a member of the NMPD Extended Leadership team and help shape and implement key aspects of our strategy, with a focus on BioPharmaceutics.
You will:
* Lead, mentor and coach a team of experienced BioPharmacists that are advanced practitioners in our key capabilities.
* Contribute to the definition of our BioPharmaceutics strategy and enable its effective execution through close collaboration with scientific and line leaders.
* Assist the team with prioritization, stakeholder management, customer interactions and relationships with external collaborators.
* Lead capability build in relevant areas of research and contribute as a valued discussion partner during the different development stages of both drug product and innovation projects.
* Contribute to and review regulatory submissions.
* Drive improvement initiatives for the function, both local and global.
Essential requirements
* Educational background at research level (PhD), or MSc in a relevant subject area, and with scientific experience relevant to the position.
* Detailed knowledge of BioPharmaceutics with a track record of its application to product development including in-vitro tools, digital modelling (PBBM) and regulatory aspects.
* A keen interest in developing both people and organizational effectiveness with significant experience in people leadership and lean working.
* Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to engage and collaborate seamlessly across boundaries with a problem-solving attitude and focus on delivery.
* Effective influencing and prioritization skills to ensure effective resource management and project delivery to deadlines.
Desirable requirements
* Good awareness of quality systems and their role in successful product registration.
* Excellent scientific leadership skills, delivering robust scientific contributions to projects with evidence of applying risk-based and value driven approaches for successful delivery.
* Effective communication and stakeholder management, with the ability to discuss complex ideas in a simple, easy to understand, manner.
* Leadership experience of motivating and empowering diverse teams within an inclusive culture when faced with a volatile environment.
* Strong understanding of lean principles and the ability to drive continuous improvement.
Why AstraZeneca?
At AstraZeneca, we're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your entrepreneurial spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration, and always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development. We're on an exciting journey to pioneer the future of healthcare.
So, what's next?
