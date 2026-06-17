Associate Director - Grade 5b
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Skövde Visa alla byggjobb i Skövde
2026-06-17
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
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, Malmö
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Report to: Director as required by line management structure.
Role: Senior member of responsible for managing costs and budgets of construction projects, from early cost advice to settlement of the final account.
Responsibility includes managing customer relationships and managing and coordinating the activities of all other members of the Cost Management Team allocated to projects for which they are responsible.
Key Responsibilities:
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Supporting Business Unit Directors in delivering business objectives.
Positively engaging with Customers and developing, growing and maintaining Customer relationships.
Delivering high quality services and ensuring that cost management deliverables meet Customers' requirements.
Managing projects to deliver high quality services and deliverables in accordance with the business procedures.
Preparing and presenting order of cost estimates and option studies
Cost planning and benchmarking
Cost-in-use studies
Advising on and implementing procurement strategies
Preparing tender documentation and managing the tender process, including designing tender marking schemes, and evaluating and reporting on tenders
Valuing completed work and arranging for payments
Settling final accounts
Providing technical advice on legal and contractual issues relating to construction projects
Administrating contracts as Contract Administrator or Employer's Agent
Producing and presenting reports to Customers.
Mentoring and coaching employees so that they realize their full potential
Preparing bids for services
Managing service delivery for profit
Advising Directors promptly of any issues that have arisen, or that might arise, on projects; in particular those that might impact on Gleeds professional indemnity (PI) insurance.
Actively identifying new business development opportunities and driving growth across the Business Units activities.
Knowledge, Skills and Experience:
Broad, in-depth cost management experience post MRICS qualification.
Detailed knowledge and practiced experience of cost estimating and cost planning techniques.
Sound knowledge of the industry (including factors affecting it) and construction methods and materials.
Comprehensive knowledge of construction procurement strategies, including tendering and contract strategies.
Thorough knowledge and experience of post-contract cost management tasks.
Ability to administer construction contracts as Contract Administrator and Employer's Agent.
Clear understanding of legislation impacting on building contracts.
Ability to motivate others (including providing support and encouragement) and to lead high performance teams
Clear and effective communication skills - both oral and written.
Methodical way of thinking and approach to work.
Ability to absorb complex information and assess requirements readily.
Excellent problem solving, negotiating, financial and numeracy skills.
Sound ICT skills, with a high level of proficiency in MS Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint;
Ability to prepare first-class bids for services.
Competent at negotiating sufficient fees to both complete services and generate required profit levels.
Ability to work as part of a team and manage teams.
Qualifications:
MRICS (Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) or equivalent
BSC/Beng or above
10 years experience.
Behaviours:
Accountable.
Performance Led.
People Focused.
Collaborative.
Creative. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-27
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9968916