Associate Consultant- Z/os Environment
2022-12-29
HCL is the world's largest entrepreneurship and Infrastructure Services division at HCL has managed IT infrastructure operations for more than 250 customers over the past two decades. HCL is driving value to businesses in Sweden's highly competitive economy by delivering information and communications technologies that are helping them build efficiencies, reach newer markets, and gain a competitive edge. HCL has established offices in the cities of Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Helsingborg to cater to its Swedish customers' business needs. As part of HCL's commitment to the Nordic region, the company has had a legal entity and a collective labor agreement in Sweden since 2012.
HCL's Nordic journey began in 1999 with a regional headquarters in Stockholm. Today we have 6 local offices and 3 Delivery Centers with over 2500 consultants doing transformational work for over 30 Nordic customers.
We are hiring for Mainframe Z/OS ENVIRONMENT. Please apply for the role if you are interested and it is suitable for you:
Work Location - Gothenburg, Sweden
Start Date - Immediate
Experience - 5+ years
Job Type - Permanent
Job Title - ASSOCIATE CONSULTANT
Job Description:
You will become a member of the global Rollout & Operate team. You will be assigned various tasks, both run-time and one time supporting shared services for customers like Volvo, VCC etc. for technical activities related to your expertise.
Planning software system upgrades and changes in configuration
Training system operators and application programmers
Automating operations
Running installation jobs and scripts
Performing installation-specific customization tasks
Integration-testing the new products with existing applications and user procedures
Performing maintenance on a z/OS system
Coordinating activities on a z/OS system
Run-time operations
D/R tests
Investigating performance problems
The job includes on-call duty, approx. every 3rd-4th week.
Mandatory Skills:
General qualifications:
Fluency in oral and written English.
Proactive, responsible and methodical
Automation mindset
Business orientation and ability to establish good relationships
Good communication, team spirit
Ability to work in a structured way with objectives given by a remote team leader
Technical qualifications:
Install, maintain and monitor z/OS systems and products for performance enhancements.
Review, analyze, and resolve problems.
Read, interpret and implement established specifications.
Read and interpret technical and business information.
Apply problem-solving skills sufficient to independently perform fault isolation and initiate corrective action.
Ability to spot unresolved software anomalies and report to the team leader and the appropriate vendor.
JCL
Secondary/preferred skills:
Programming: REXX, Cobol, Assembler.
(1.) To validate analyses (eg. Root Cause Analysis, Trend Analysis) and reports to facilitate performance in tasks to be presented to key business stakeholders (2.) To ensure positive customer feedback and satisfaction through active participation in customer meetings to understand any issues faced (3.) To validate Change Order Implementation Plan and Human Error Compliance and participate in Capacity planning (4.) To perform value addition activities (such as mentoring administrators or team members, preparing SOPs, maintaining effective documentation simultaneously and Knowledge sharing.) In addition, act as a liaison to the business segment, facilitating effective communication and presentation to key business stakeholders as and when required. (5.) To ensure on-time resolution and quality compliance of escalated tickets or incident as per the agreed SLA.
Do you find this role interesting and suitable? Kindly apply sharing your resume with sonia_sharma@hcl.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-28
E-post: sonia_sharma@hcl.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HCL Technologies Sweden AB
