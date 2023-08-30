Associate Buyer
As an associate Buyer you actively assist the business development manager and project manager in daily operations. You are in training to drive growth and profitability. Our office is a dynamic place to work at and an environment characterized by a fast pace and continuous improvement. To satisfy the demands of such an environment, you need to be a strong team player, flexible, organized and good at planning. We expect you to be committed and able to communicate with people at all levels as well as being highly enthusiastic about growing company business, profit margins and brings new ideas on the table.
You
Have entrepreneurial spirit.
Contribute to customer product range based on visual goal, selling, growth potential and profitability.
Constantly follow up sales and take actions. Contribute in sales initiatives by proactively ensuring cost targets are met by bench-marking prices from suppliers.
For each product ensure brand standard in making and quality.
Organize fitting sessions and drive all tasks within the process of sample handling.
Place and follow up orders
Supporting the organization with requisitions, new suppliers and new product processes
Ensuring that the business meets KPIs in the stock levels and availability of the material for customer demand orders.
Taking initiatives to identify, propose and implement improvement within the area
Assuring the supply of services, in terms of quality, availability and cost
Identifying customer needs and resolving internal priorities
How You Do It
You live and work through our values, are a true team player with a positive and humble approach. You give and receive feedback. You are driven, like challenges, are flexible and like to take own initiatives. You are creative with high customer focus and sales drive to ensure best deal for the customer. You possess high manufacturing intelligence along with a strong gut feeling and a passion for delivery extra value to customers. You are a driven team player, structured and organized with a problem-solving attitude. You have solid knowledge of yarn manufacturing.
Requirements
1) Academic or post high school education within procurement/manufacturing or equivalent qualification gained by experience.
2) Solid experience of manufacturing process.
3) Able to help supplier to improve their production process to secure best total cost of acquisition
4) Fluent/skilled in English/Asian Languages, both written and spoken.
5) Willing to travel on frequent basis to Asia for suppliers visit.
To be an even better fit we believe that you are recognized as a structured person with ability to influence. You have commercial awareness and thrives in reaching your goals. To negotiate, with people of different backgrounds, is not a challenge for you! Så ansöker du
