Associate Analyst, Performance
2024-03-26
foodora is a quick commerce and delivery company, present in eight countries in Europe - Austria, Czech, Denmark, Hungary, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Slovakia. With the mission to deliver an amazing, fast and affordable experience, foodora aims to give customers more time to focus on what matters most to them, as well as growing along with their partners, riders and community along the way. foodora is part of Delivery Hero, a pioneer quick commerce company, building the next generation of e-commerce across its operations in over 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.
foodora is part of the Delivery Hero Group, the world's leading local delivery platform operating in 70+ countries worldwide
Job Description
Are you a data driven analytical guru with a strong wish to be a part of one of Sweden's fastest growing tech companies? We are now looking for a Performance Analyst to our logistics team who will make sure everything runs smoothly within the rider organization. This entails predicting order volumes within Sweden as well as optimization of staffing and scheduling our riders. Apart from working closely with our many systems you will also cooperate with and support different internal teams at foodora. If you are an effective communicator with both an analytical mind and a serviceminded approach we would like to hear from you!
Your mission:
Querying our data warehouse for insights
Support management with analyzing, improving and optimizing the logistics operations performance
Creating as well as implementing business cases for national strategic decisions
Continuously monitor, maintain and analyze the main logistics KPIs, such as cost, order volumes and delays in all our geographic zones
Supervise staffing and forecasting on a daily basis
Collaborate and support the different teams within the company (Sales, HR, Marketing, Account Management etc.) with insights and improvement projects with logistical impact
We are looking for a true foodorian who enjoys working in a fast paced environment and dares to go further. To thrive in this role we believe that you are result oriented and keep your eyes on the prize, we love to measure both success and find opportunities for improvement, which we hope that you also do! We are looking for someone analytical who has logical thinking skills and a structured approach to complex problems. If you also have strong communication skills, we probably are a match!
Your benefits:
Wellness allowance topped with the opportunity to participate in many work/life balance initiatives at foodora such as free group training at Sats & reduced price on massage.
Employee discount at foodora (woho!) and awesome friday breakfasts!
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance and life insurance.
foodora Learning - Monthly learning sessions about different topics, such as the q-commerce industry, negotiation techniques and project management combined with a structured onboarding and inspiring courses within Sana Labs.
Great deals at Benify (for e.g. gym membership, e-bikes hotels, audiobooks, streaming services, clothes, kitchen supplies... and so much more!
Awesome AW's and (pink) parties!
Qualifications
A degree within a quantitative field (e.g., Engineering, Economics, Science, or Business)
SQL and database experience is highly meritorious
Strong skills in Excel and Google Suite
Experience in handling, transforming, structuring and extracting data
Excellent English language skills, Swedish skills would be a plus
A deep interest for technology, automation and process optimisation
Basic programming skill in languages as Python among other is meritorious
Additional Information
Our selection process is continuous and the ad may close before the recruitment process is completed, if we've moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
Our recruitment process will include the following:
Telephone interview - Let's cover the basics!
Psychometric tests via Alva Labs - We use science-based methodology.
First interview - Time to know each other a bit better!
Case interview - Do your magic and show us your skills!
Start date: Upon agreement
Application deadline: 2024-04-25
This is a full-time position.
(org.nr 559007-5643)
Fleminggatan 20 (visa karta
)
STOCKHOLM
Foodora AB - HQ Jobbnummer
8567799