Associate - Market Entry Coordination
2024-09-23
Do you want to be part of a leading European sustainability scaleup whilst contributing to the global transition? Position Green is in a strong scaleup phase and we are looking for new amazing talents to join our team.
About us
At Position Green, we bring together leading experts within ESG advisory and software to help corporations accelerate their sustainability agenda. Our integrated offering spans across environmental, social and governance domains, and encompasses strategy advisory, data management, reporting, e-learning and executive training.Position Green has 700+ clients with more than 350 employees locatedacross 10 locations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, the US, Benelux and the UK. We are expanding our European team, and are looking for talented new team members to join us. You will become a pivotal member of our team, working alongside bright minded colleagues with different areas of expertise and backgrounds. We value our high-achieving yet informal working environment. Our team culture embraces giving and receiving feedback, testing, and welcoming new ideas.
What you'll do
As Position Green is growing at a fast pace, entering and succeeding in new markets is a critical enabler. For this, we need dedicated support and you will play a pivotal role in Position Green's journey to enter new markets. Currently, our central European markets are a priority but you will from time to time also be involved in other endeavors. Reporting directly to our Chief Strategy Officer, your key responsibilities will include:
Carrying out external market research and analysis to tailor our market entry tactics to local circumstances
Carrying out internal research and analysis to verify the capability and product-market fit between Position Green and new markets
Coordinating our internal market entry taskforces for individual markets, under the supervision of the Chief Strategy Officer and/or Managing Directors
Providing support on establishing the infrastructure needed for successful market entry, for example on management information systems and/or sales processes and documentation
Drafting, translating, and layouting a wide range of collateral marketing and sales material that is essential for a successful market entry
Drafting and editing internal and external thought leadership material - for example on EU regulatory developments - that are essential for Position Green to succeed in entering new markets
Providing practical and administrative support when and as needed, for example with regards to the establishment of new office locations (incorporation and registration processes).
What you should bring
We are welcoming applications from talented candidates with different backgrounds and levels of experience, but preferably you have:
University education, preferably with a marketing background
1-3 years of experience from SaaS, tech, start-up or scale-up, sustainability or advisory businesses (also alongside your studies, as relevant)
Fluent in spoken and written English and German is a requirement - Dutch and any other European language is a bonus
Previous experience of market entry strategies and tactics is meritorious
What you should be good at
You thrive and succeed in an extremely fast-paced environment, where expert knowledge is combined with a strong strategic and analytical skill set.
You care about sustainability and the purpose of Position Green.
You are good at strategic thinking but you do not shy away from practical tasks - you comfortably juggle between high and law, and are quick to get things done also at a practical level when it is "all hands on deck".
You are comfortable with ambiguity and have a problem-solving mindset.
You work hard, and are agile and flexible, and are able to drive the execution of your tasks autonomously.
You are a true team player and "people person" who is quick to establish good working relationships and build a network of supportive colleagues that will help you succeed in your role.
You are based in one of our main European office locations (Brussels, Copenhagen, London, Malmö, Oslo or Stockholm) and are comfortable working in a virtual team. You are also willing to travel for work, as required.
We will be reviewing applications on a continuous basis and looking forward to your application.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-12
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Position Green AB (org.nr 559006-5834), https://www.positiongreen.com/
Position Green Jobbnummer
8916614